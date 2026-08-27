Joe Carroll: I felt that their vision and my vision weren’t in the same room or on the same page

JOE Carroll turned down the opportunity to interview for another term as Cork ladies senior football manager because he felt his vision for the county and that of the board ‘weren’t on the same page’.

The outgoing Cork boss revealed that the ‘great majority’ of his players wanted the management team to continue, and he was disappointed with how his departure was handled.

Cork exited the All-Ireland senior football championship after a heartbreaking quarter-final loss to Dublin on Saturday, July 4th.

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But Carroll, whose two-year term finished at the end of the campaign, did not receive any communication from Cork LGFA until an email sent from chairperson Marian Crowley on July 26th, a full 22 days later.

In that correspondence, Carroll and his management team were thanked for their ‘time and effort’.

Given his term was over, he was informed that the position of Cork senior manager would be advertised. On July 31st, on social media, Cork LGFA announced it was seeking applications for ‘the role of senior intercounty manager 2027.’

Under Carroll’s guidance this season, Cork won the Division 1 national league title – the county’s first major senior national silverware since 2019. They were unlucky to lose to then All-Ireland champions Dublin in an epic quarter-final, letting go of a five-point lead in the closing stages.

In his first season in charge, Carroll led Cork to promotion from Division 2 of the national league following their relegation in 2024.

The Rockchapel man, who now calls Macroom home, believes this current Cork team is moving in the right direction, but it will do so under a new management team after he decided not to interview for the role.

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‘I think it is important to have this conversation,’ Carroll replies when asked why he feels now is the right time to talk.

‘I’ve been involved in Cork GAA and Cork ladies football for over 40 years at this stage, as a coach and a manager, and a player before that.

‘I’ve been through a lot. I’ve won a lot, lost a lot. You’re learning all the time.

‘I remember speaking to the late Éamonn Ryan about coaching and he said to me: “The day you stop learning is the day you should stop yourself.”

‘Look, I felt that if I was going back in 2027, approaching the job again, there are areas to tweak, work on and improve. But I felt we were moving forward as a management and a team.’

Carroll initially did consider putting himself forward for a second term. On Monday morning, August 10th, he emailed Cork LGFA Development Officer Lisa Walsh to express his interest, while outlining why he felt he should not have to interview given the achievements of the past season and asking for the terms and conditions related to the position.

He received a reply one week later on August 17th – four days after the application deadline of August 13th had passed – with a time and date for his interview at the Rochestown Park Hotel.

‘We will have the terms and conditions you requested available at this meeting which are currently being updated,’ Carroll was informed.

But, after much deliberation, he declined the interview opportunity.

‘I felt that their vision and my vision weren’t in the same room or on the same page,’ he says.

‘I don’t think anything is going to change.

‘It’s better then to let a new manager come in.’

Carroll admits he is disappointed by developments as he feels the job was not finished. He believes this group is capable of becoming a contender for the top prize.

‘There are a lot of things you have to take into consideration when you decide to go forward again. You need to make sure that you feel able to contribute and make a difference, that your management team is ready to go again and that the players are keen to work with us again,’ Carroll says.

‘A few days after the defeat to Dublin – that was very frustrating and disappointing – you start to think that there was a lot of progress made this season.

‘I asked the players to do a review themselves, which they did, and the great majority of the players were in favour of keeping the status quo. That was encouraging. They could see, like we could, the progress being made.

‘When it appeared in the media recently that I was not going to be continuing, I received a huge number of messages from players, disappointed like me. It was a lovely touch from the players to get in touch.

‘We definitely had the support of the players to go ahead and try to progress it.’

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So, what is Joe Carroll’s vision for Cork ladies football?

He has been involved with Cork LGFA since 2018 and has almost a decade of experience to call on.

With the minors, Carroll was a selector and coach in two Munster successes and an All-Ireland triumph in 2019, all under John Cleary. As minor manager, Cork won Munster titles in 2021 and ’22, and an All-Ireland crown in ’22. In charge of the seniors for the past two seasons, this year he oversaw the Rebels’ first Division 1 league title since 2019.

Few people are better placed to offer a view on Cork’s development pathway. Carroll has seen it from almost every angle – as a coach, manager and selector, from minor to senior level.

‘My vision would, of course, involve winning an All-Ireland, however greater patience needs to be shown to achieve this,’ Carroll explains.

‘The incoming manager will be on a two-year contract. It’s more of the same. If he wins the All-Ireland, great. But what have we learned if he does not?

‘The board did not review with the players or management following our exit from this year's championship. In my vision there has to be learning gained and acted upon.

‘I’m not saying give a new manager a longer term contract but review properly at the end of each year. If things are going well, continue that good work. This is good practice now at any code in most counties.

‘The players who have contacted me since the Dublin game want continuity, especially younger players, as their development is paramount to further success down the road.

‘My vision is long-term – can we develop players that will keep us at the top or very close to the top for a longer period of time? To do this it takes a bit of time, but replacing managers after two years is a short-term view the board are taking.

‘To do this properly would also involve greater collaboration across the grades from minor, U20, senior B and senior A. This has to be led by the board to ensure all engage to make sure Cork ladies have an impact for several years, not just immediate short-term success.’

He points to Kerry’s All-Ireland senior ladies football success in 2024. It took joint managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long five years of building before they reached the Promised Land. From winning Division 2 to Division 1 league titles, losing All-Ireland finals in 2022 and ’23 before landing the big one the following year. Patience. And a plan.

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Carroll feels he is handing the baton over to the new Cork LGFA senior manager with the Rebels in a good place to kick on.

After a challenging 2025 season, this past campaign was encouraging. The high of winning the Division 1 league title. The low of losing all three Munster championship games. Then rallying in the All-Ireland championship to make the last eight – the comeback from five points down with minutes left to beat Waterford in a must-win away clash was an indicator of the group’s resolve.

‘I leave the senior set-up proud in the fact that huge progress has been made, especially this year with younger players finding their feet and starting to show the form that made them stand out at minor level,’ he says.

‘The spirit shown in league games and the tremendous fightback shown against Waterford in the All-Ireland series will stand to the players going forward.

‘Players that played minor in 2022 are now starting to show how good they can be.’

From Cork’s All-Ireland-winning 2022 minor team, footballers like Rachel Leahy, Siobhan Callanan, Sadbh McGoldrick, Aimee Corcoran, Abigail Ring, Leah Hallihan and Kate Remond all featured strongly for the seniors this season. This process takes time, Carroll insists. It’s why he has called for patience.

‘There’s massive potential in the group to go a step or two further over the coming 12 months,’ he insists.

‘One of the big highlights this year was that some of our younger players, who have come out of minors in the last couple of years, have progressed massively, and played great football this year.

‘They will become leaders of the team over the next two or three years if they’re handled properly.’

For 2027, Carroll would have set realistic targets: maintain Cork’s Division 1 status, improve their Munster performances and reach an All-Ireland semi-final.

There would be no shortcuts, he maintains. That is why he believes Cork LGFA needs improved structures, including proper reviews.

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The lack of a proper review is symptomatic of a bigger issue, Carroll maintains.

He believes Cork LGFA needs to take a more structured, long-term approach across all grades rather than judging each management team solely on what happens in a two-year cycle.

It’s now ten years since Cork, once the dominant force in ladies football, last won the All-Ireland senior title. In the same timeframe, Cork have won five All-Ireland minor titles (2017, ’19, ’22, ’25 and ’26). The talent is there.

‘The players held a bit of a review themselves, and that was kept private between the players themselves,’ Carroll says.

‘But there should have been a more comprehensive review, involving the players and the management.

‘This is an area where Cork LGFA can do better: we’re not reviewing what’s happening. We can’t let all the work we do on S&C and nutrition, for example, fall by the wayside. We should be able to create player profiles on every single player that’s playing so there’s a bank of valuable information for whoever comes in as the new manager, and for their management team.’

‘We need to think long-term – a vision for Cork for the next five to ten years. Not appoint a manager, walk away after a few years, and you’re back to square one again.’

Questions need to be answered.

‘Cork won four All-Ireland minor titles in five seasons under John Cleary, between 2015 and 2019, but why didn’t that success translate to senior?’ Carroll asks.

‘You have to ask the question: why have those players fallen by the wayside? Is there a problem in development from the time they come out of minors up to becoming senior players?’

‘We have minor, U20 which started this year, senior B and senior squads, but are all the dots joined up? I don’t think they are.

‘There’s massive work going on in Cork LGFA, massive work going on at underage level, like development squads and things like that. But are we getting the most out of it when these players leave the minors?’

Carroll points to Cork camogie star Millie Condon, who was a dual All-Ireland minor winner with Cork LGFA and Cork Camogie in 2022. The Ballinascarthy ace was crowned Munster LGFA Young Player of the Year that season. Her pathway in camogie saw her win her first senior All-Ireland in 2024, before starting every game for Cork's All-Ireland-winning senior team this season.

‘It takes players time to develop as senior players, and that time has to be given to the players, but there has to be a development pathway along the way,’ Carroll says.

‘There needs to be greater vision around the development of young players coming from minors.

‘Is this down to a lack of a development pathway from minor up and joined-up thinking around strength and conditioning, nutrition and patterns of play? Last year we discussed this at length with the chairperson and development officer of the board but nothing happened.

‘The senior B and U20 set-ups are an ideal opportunity to do this. Could the strength and conditioning coach and nutritionist be utilised at these grades to encourage good practice across all groups including minor? This is not happening at the moment. This requires time and patience plus constant review.’

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Carroll insists he is not walking away from his time as Cork manager feeling bitter. He’s proud of the progress that has been made on and off the pitch. But he is disappointed his management team didn’t get another term to continue the job. It feels unfinished.

‘I feel it’s important to say what I have because I want to see Cork ladies football be successful and winning All-Irelands. We have talent. Look at two more back-to-back All-Ireland minor titles – we can’t afford to waste the wave,’ Carroll maintains.

He hopes this interview can herald some change for the better because all parties – the board, management teams and players – at all levels share the same goal: to make Cork successful.

‘There are areas where we as a management team could improve and do better. We had former Castlehaven manager James McCarthy with us as a coach in 2025. He wasn’t involved this year, but I learned a lot from James and we applied some of that this season in our approach. Coaching is a constant learning process,’ Carroll says.

While he praises the board for their support – ‘in fairness, whatever we wanted, we got’ – he feels there is room for improvement in communication.

‘Moral support is as important as financial support, and I didn’t feel that was there,’ he admits.

‘After our quarter-final loss to Dublin at the start of July, there was no interaction whatsoever until I got an email late on a Sunday night a few weeks later, thanking us for our work, letting me know my two-year term was up and that an interview process was starting.

‘But I had no phone call, no conversation, which was hugely disappointing because you’ve given two years of your life. Not alone me, but the management involved have given up a huge amount of their time as well.

‘Areas like communication would be highlighted in a review process. To me, they are not criticisms, they are areas for development and improvement.’

One suggestion Carroll makes is the appointment of a liaison officer, which he had looked for at the start of the year.

The task of returning the Cork senior ladies football team to the very top will now rest in the new manager’s hands, but Carroll hopes the strides he and his management team helped make, the talented panel they moulded, and the concerns he has raised will help these Rebels take the next step.

‘I really enjoyed my time in charge. I want to thank everyone involved in the management teams the past two seasons who gave of their time voluntarily without any travelling expenses, all the players we worked with, and my family for giving me the support I needed.

‘I’ll have some more time for gardening now, maybe get away on a holiday a little earlier in the year, but I’ll be excited to see how this group of players continue to develop. They’re a great bunch.’

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The Southern Star contacted Cork LGFA for comment on issues raised in this interview.

In a statement, Cork LGFA Chairperson, Marian Crowley said:

‘On behalf of Cork LGFA, I want to thank Joe Carroll and his management team for managing and overseeing the Cork Senior inter-county team for the past two years.

‘The contract with Joe Carroll was for a two-year period with a review after 12 months.

‘Now that this contract has been completed, Cork LGFA are entitled to advertise this position for the 2027 season.

‘Joe Carroll was invited for an interview which he has since declined.

‘We wish Joe and his management team members the best of luck for the future.’