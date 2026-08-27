Mark Sugrue’s late leveller saves Bandon in derby county intermediate A clash with Kilbrittain

BANDON and Kilbrittain remain deadlocked at the summit of Group 1 of the Co-Op Superstores Intermediate A Hurling Championship following this enthralling draw, 1-15 to 2-12, at Ballinaspittle, reports John Murphy.

Level six times, Kilbrittain registered 14 wides, with Bandon’s tally being one more. This absorbing affair saw fortunes fluctuate before a magnificent point from 80 metres by the impressive Mark Sugrue saw parity restored and the points shared with bragging rights being put on hold.

It’s a point apiece that mean both Bandon and Kilbrittain top the table on three points heading into their final games against Russell Rovers and Aghada respectively – if both Carbery teams avoid defeat, they will progress.

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On reflection it was a fair result because this local derby could have gone either way, with frenetic action, especially in the second half and bouts of squandermania with some glorious scoring opportunities going abegging.

It was far from a classic, but the level of commitment by both teams embellished a marvellous joust and was something both managers readily acknowledged.

‘Against Russell Rovers our scoring efficiency was really good. Today the finishing lacked a little. We also had a chance of a goal near the end so we are feeling a little disappointed. But remember, this was a local derby. Games like these are almost impossible to predict, they take on a meaning of their own’, Kilbrittain manager Joe Ryan explained.

‘We are grateful to come out of this with a point. The time is not there to settle on the ball and that may have been a factor in some of the wides by both teams.

‘We now face Aghada in our final match. It will be another tough tussle, but look, we are still in the championship, we have three points on the board and it is all to play for.’

Bandon enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening quarter. Their attack, with midfielders Michael Cahalane and Conor Calnan to the fore, peppered the Kilbrittain rearguard with a plethora of defence-unlocking deliveries that saw Cahalane and Charlie Long finding the range for points.

Slowly, Kilbrittain got their scoring act together. The speedy Conor Hogan had them up and running in the tenth minute. The tempo was raised and Josh O’Donovan and Eolann McSweeney exchanged two fine white flags.

Then came a purple patch for the Black and Amber. Ronan Crowley and Mark Hickey (free) scored and then came the opening goal for the Seasiders.

Good work by Ronan Crowley and the energetic Josh O’Donovan brought its reward, as Philip Wall abbreviated his swing to crash the ball past the reliable Oísin Hennessy from close range in the 19th minute.

A searing solo run by Mark Sugrue was foiled by the vigilance of the Kilbrittain last line of defence with James Hurley, Darragh Considine and Eoghan Byrne battening down the hatches.

Hickey and Cahalane exchanged frees, as points by Cahalane, Seán Carey and Conor Calnan brought the Lilywhites right back on stream, down by one point, 1-5 to 0-7.

The tit-for-tat scoring pattern continued, with Hickey (free) and a sublime score from Jack Cullinane after a delightful pass by Conor Calnan, while Ronan Crowley and Denis O’Mahony also bisected the uprights. The half-time score read 1-7 to 0-9.

Michael Cahalane (free) and Seán Carey got Bandon off to a dream restart, but such was the nature of the game that it was blink and you miss some of the action. So it was in the 42nd minute when Hogan, O’Donovan and Luke Griffin all combined as the latter billowed the net from an acute angle.

Hickey pointed a free and suddenly a little gap appeared, 2-8 to 0-11. But not for long, thanks to a magnificent Cahalane point and an equally fine effort by substitute Pat Barry, who had just entered the fray.

A cracking solo dash by Josh O’Donovan was foiled, but soon the ever-reliable Hickey had raised another two white flags. It was absorbing stuff.

Suddenly, Bandon came with a lung-bursting drive and there was Cahalane to get the final touch and raise the green flag.

Unperturbed, Josh O’Donovan hit the target in the 58th minute. A truly wonderful free by Bandon goalkeeper Oísin Hennessy flew past a wall of defenders and attackers alike to score the point of the match in the 60th minute.

But there were two more twists in this hurling saga.

Hickey appeared to have won it for Kilbrittain when he effortlessly raised the white flag for a seventh time, only for Sugrue to tie it all up with a wonder score.

‘Local derbies are impossible to predict; this one was no different,’ a satisfied enough Bandon manager Joe Burke said in his post-match summation.

‘We had a very good opening quarter, but shot a few bad wides. It can happen on occasions like this – tense, tough physical local derbies. But we are pleased enough. There is room for improvement.

‘I cannot fault the commitment, application and enthusiasm of a very committed bunch. We have Russell Rovers in our final game, and we will give it our best shot.’

OUR STAR: This was another master hurling class by Bandon veteran Michael Cahalane, who hit 1-5. His assuredness and hurling flair are as inspirational as ever.

Scorers - Bandon: Michael Cahalane 1-5 (3f); Seán Carey 0-2; Charlie Long, Eolann McSweeney, Conor Calnan, Jack Cullinane, Denis O’Mahony, Pat Barry, Oísin Hennessy (free), Mark Sugrue 0-1 each. Kilbrittain: Mark Hickey 0-7 (7f); Luke Griffin, Philip Wall 1-0 each; Josh O’Donovan, Ronan Crowley 0-2 each; Conor Hogan 0-1.

Bandon: Oísin Hennessy; Peter Calnan, Tim Twohig, Ciarán Twomey; Cathal Lynch, Peter Murphy, Dylan O’Donovan; Michael Cahalane, Conor Calnan; Denis O’Mahony, Mark Sugrue, Eolann McSweeney; Charlie Long, Seán Carey, Jack Cullinane. Subs: Pat Barry for Eolann McSweeney (50), Ciarán McCarthy for Denis O’Mahony (51).

Kilbrittain: David Desmond; Darragh Considine, James Hurley, Eoghan Byrne; Aaron Holland, Tomás Sheehan, Colm Sheehan; Seán Sexton, Eoin O’Neill; Mark Hickey, Philip Wall, Ronan Crowley; Conor Hogan, Luke Griffin, Josh O’Donovan.

Referee: Joe Larkin (Ballinora).