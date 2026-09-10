Drifting towards the arts in a magical and exotic setting on isle of Ilnacullin

Earthly paradise set to come alive for unique island festival which celebrates music, literature, nature, heritage and so much more besides

BY AISLING MEATH

ACROSS the water from Glengarriff lies the earthly paradise of Ilnacullin, widely known as Garinish island, renowned for its stunning scenery and beautiful gardens.

For one special weekend in September, (4th - 6th ), it will be the setting for The Island Drift - a unique festival featuring participants from the world of music, literature and heritage incorporating walks, talks, music and podcasts.

Managed by the Office of Public Works, the island offers a unique stage for this cultural celebration produced by Cork based creative company The Good Room.

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Those lucky enough to purchase remaining tickets for the evening events will have the return Harbour Queen ferry journey included in the price, while the daytime events will all be free throughout the festival.

The opening evening performance on Friday evening will be from ‘Pilgrims’ comprising duo Paul Noonan with collaborator Brian Crosby, both founding members of Bell X1.

The Saturday evening show will see a performance by the acclaimed songwriter Gemma Hayes, who lives in Baltimore, and fans of the the Blindboy Podcast will be delighted to see him live on the Sunday evening.

Gemma is really looking forward to performing in the stunning location on Saturday evening.

‘Garinish island has a magic about it,’ she said. ‘The palatial Italian architecture and exotic plants make it utterly unique. To get to play in such a setting is an honour and thrill to say the least.’

The island boasts a micro climate where many sub-tropical plants thrive. The 37-acre horticultural gem is much appreciated by enthusiastic gardeners and members of the public alike, who enjoy the peaceful tranquillity of the gardens disturbed only by the sound of birdsong.

On Sunday September 6th (2pm) ornithologist Seán Ronayne will be taking visitors on a journey through Ireland’s birdlife by sharing their songs and stories in his presentation Untold Sounds.

There will be walks on both Saturday and Sunday at 11am led by head gardener Glyn Sherratt who will give insights into the island’s incredible botanical history.

‘The gardens themselves are around one hundred years old, and we actually have a Japanese bonsai tree in a pot which is three hundred and fifty years old,’ he revealed.

Glyn admits he is very lucky that his commute to work does not involve traffic jams, instead each day he traverses the glimmering stretch of water passing the colony of basking seals before he reaches the island where he is greeted by the only permanent resident, a ginger cat called Tom.

‘Tom is very sociable and he often accompanies me when I am doing my tours around the island,’ laughs Glyn.

As well as the chance of meeting Tom the cat, visitors enjoying the walking tour will marvel at its iconic landmarks including the Italian garden, Grecian temple and Martello tower.

There will also be live music performances each day with the Music Trail starting at 1pm. Artists include eclectic musician Dan Walsh from Mayfield in Cork city who is known for his work as bandleader and composer in FIXITY, saxophonist in the Bonk, Drummer with Junior Brother and much more.

David Murphy is a musician and producer best known for his amazing work on the pedal steel guitar, and he will also be entertaining visitors enjoying a ramble.

‘Briget and Kitty’ are sisters who grew up in London and sing unaccompanied folk songs together.

‘We moved to Cork in November and have been getting involved in the music scene here,’ revealed Kitty. ‘Everyone is so friendly and supportive and there’s so many talented musicians in Cork, it’s been great getting to know them.

‘We’ve been singing together since we were teenagers and we always sing unaccompanied and in harmony. We’re buzzing for the festival. It’ll be our first time visiting Garinish island which we’ve heard is beautiful.

‘We’re going to make a holiday of it, our mum is coming too! The whole line up is really exciting so we can’t wait to take it all in.’

Offspring of legendary Cork cheese producers Durrus, Gubeen and Mileens will be in conversation with Joe McNamee from The Irish Examiner in an event called ‘Grub Circus’ on Saturday 5th at 2pm.

There will also be very special events for lovers of literature. On Saturday at 12.30 pm Beara based author Carina McNally will be reading from her recently published novel MITHIM, a haunting historical novel, and will be in conversation with writer Sarah Harte whose journalism frequently explores topics of feminism and free speech.

‘Being part of Island Drift is like a profound homecoming for MITHIM as some of the novel is ‘rooted’ in Glengariff woods and Bantry bay,’ said Sara.

‘But when I was concocting my fantastical 17th century tale I never imagined that I’d end up at a festival also featuring Blindboy.’

On Sunday at noon Doireann Ní Ghríofa will be reading from her latest mesmerising book Said the Dead. Doireann’s previous novel, A Ghost in the Throat, was translated into 20 languages and named New York Times notable book of the year.

‘It is a joy to be joining the line- up for the wonderful Island Drift to Garinish Island,’ said Doireann. ‘I cherish every memory of previous trips to the island - there’s something so magical about being carried on the ferry past families of seals, then following mysterious paths through the trees and gardens, never knowing where they will lead you.

‘I will be reading from my latest book and chatting with the wonderful writer Rachel Andrews. I’m so grateful to the Good Room and to the Office of Public Works for creating an eclectic vibrant festival like this on one of our most beautiful islands.

‘This year promises to be extra special with the eloquence and wit of the Blindboy Podcast, the wonder of ornithologist Seán Roynane, walking tours and of course, spectacular music- it will be a weekend to remember. I can’t wait.’ she said.

For details of the festival programme visit https://theislanddrift.com