We need respite not excuses: Protesters take to the streets in Bantry to ramp up campaign

A PEACEFUL protest organised by the parents of adult children with disabilities seeking respite care took place in Bantry last Sunday.

After a decade of going without, a group of parents engaged solicitor Brian Harrington to write to CoAction and the Health Service Executive (HSE) on their behalf.

The parents then set up a Facebook page called West Cork Respite Matters, and Sunday’s protest was organised ahead of a meeting with the Minister of State with Responsibility for Disability Emer Higgins, in Dublin on November 19.

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Senator Noel O’Donovan, who arranged that meeting, and raised the matter in the Seanad, and Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins TD, who raised the matter in the Dáil, were among the public representatives in attendance at the protest march at Wolfe Tone Square.

Hundreds turned out in a show of support for the parents, including Joan Carroll. At the age of 67, Joan is caring for her 41-year-old son Shane, who is wheelchair-bound and tube-fed, and has not had the benefit of respite care since 2019.

Senator O’Donovan welcomed a commitment given by the Health Service Executive (HSE) to engage with CoAction and carers.

He said: “The HSE has confirmed to me that they will meet senior management of CoAction, the board of CoAction, and communicate with parents with a view to increasing respite across

West Cork.”

Although it is understood that a couple of nights of “holiday” respite has since been offered to at least one of the parents, both the campaigners and the politicians said they want the overall situation resolved.

According to Senator O’Donovan, “the HSE is committed to increasing respite availability, looking at the properties owned by CoAction, but also acquiring new properties if required.”.

He said CoAction has also corresponded with him, seeking a third meeting, and he added: “This is a very important issue: it’s about families, individuals with disabilities, and improving services. Together, with parents, CoAction and the HSE we need a plan because the time for talking is over.”

In a huge vote of confidence, hundreds of people joined the protest march that circled Wolfe Tone Square. Led by Helen O’Sullivan, a supporter, and a former Independent candidate in the local elections, the placard-carrying protesters answered the call: “What do we want?” with the refrain: “Respite care for one and all.”

Afterwards, one of the parents confirmed that they are looking forward to going to Dublin on November 19 to Minister Higgins.

At ​that meeting, she said: “We will present the minister with the relevant correspondence, financial information, the history of respite provision in Bantry and West Cork, and real-life family experiences highlighting the devastating impact of prolonged respite shortages, including carer burnout.”

Four of the mothers, whose adult children are in desperate need of overnight respite care, recently spoke to The Southern Star about their concerns.

Joan Carroll, Noreen O’Shea, Kathy Hourihane and Esther O’Mahony are, however, just some of the parents dealing with these issues. They say the problem is prevalent throughout West Cork.

One, Esther O’Mahony, who is 64, said the last time her son Brian (27) was given respite was 10 years ago.

“The message from families is clear,” these women stated. “Respite is an essential service, not a luxury: it can provide a much-needed break for carers and support for the whole family to maintain their health, wellbeing and family life.

“Behind every request for respite is a person, a family and a carer who may have been managing significant levels of care for years. Families deserve to be listened to, and there must be accountability for how respite services are provided and funded,” they added.

In a statement issued on Monday the group members said: “We are particularly grateful to the parents and family members who have had the courage to speak openly about their experiences.

“Their voices matter. Their experiences matter. And their advocacy is helping to ensure that this issue cannot simply be ignored.”