Timeframe for local enhancement applications limited admits council

THE window for applications for the Local Enhancement Programme (LEP) is too narrow, some councillors have claimed, amid concerns the deadline will be missed.

All works and equipment must be completed and paid for before the end of October for funding to be drawn down and distributed from the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht.

However, at a recent meeting of the Western Division, the acting chief officer of the Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) Andrew Lewis said they were “getting a bit concerned” that some organisations would miss the deadline.

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Community groups have from July 2 to October 31 to complete all upgrades and equipment purchases funded under the LEP. Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) said the announcement of funding in July was simply too late and pointed out that a significant number of applicants were Tidy Towns committees or similar organisations hoping to purchase a lawnmower, adding that “grass is fairly long by July”.

Mr Lewis accepted that this was quite a limited timeframe for many organisations and said the LCDC had already relayed this feedback to the Department and advocated for an early April announcement with the Department. However, he warned that if groups fail to submit in time it may affect allocation of funding in subsequent years.

Cllr Alan Dromey (FF) said the delays are due to the LEP allocation taking place while most organisations were on a “well-earned break over the summer”.

He said he is involved in a group who were granted LEP funding but said the process wasn’t straightforward.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) said Dunmanway Town Soccer Club had difficulty logging onto the online portal which caused further delays.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) suggested sending out another reminder because “it would be awful to see the money going back [to the Department]”.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) agreed, saying: “We don’t want any money going back up to the Department, it’s hard enough to get it off them in the first place.”

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) suggested that funding for groups that miss the deadline should be reallocated across the region.

He said that due to the scheme being “way over subscribed” in the West Cork Municipal District, some groups only received partial funding.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.