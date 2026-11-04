Everything coming up roses for award-winning Maritime Hotel

Every wedding needs a rose, and The Maritime has an award-winning one.

Wedding coordinator Rose Hayes has been crowned Munster’s Wedding Planner of the Year at the Irish Hotel Awards 2026, while the hotel itself was Highly Commended as a Waterside Wedding Venue.

It’s quite the bouquet of accolades for the Bantry Hotel’s wedding team, where beautiful weddings, breathtaking views of Bantry Bay and a little West Cork magic go hand in hand.

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Rose is the familiar face behind countless happy celebrations, helping couples turn their wedding wishes into wonderful memories.

From the first excited conversations to the final finishing touches, she brings warmth, creativity and a personal touch to every occasion.

And with its spectacular waterfront setting, The Maritime Hotel provides a picture-perfect backdrop for the big day.

The hotel’s general manager Scott Hornibrook said: “We always knew we had a very special Rose here at The Maritime, and now the rest of Munster knows it too. We’re absolutely thrilled to see her recognised. Rose genuinely loves what she does, and that shines through in the care and attention she gives every couple.

“To have the hotel highly commended as a waterside wedding venue makes the occasion even sweeter. It’s a wonderful recognition of the whole team’s dedication to making every wedding unforgettable.”

For wedding enquiries, contact Rose Hayes or Aine O’Driscoll at [email protected]