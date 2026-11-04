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Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa named Europe’s Leading Island Resort 2026

November 4th, 2026 8:10 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa named Europe’s Leading Island Resort 2026 Image
A panorama landscape view of Inchydoney Beach.

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INCHYDONEY Island Lodge & Spa has been named Europe’s Leading Island Resort 2026 at the prestigious World Travel Awards, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

The accolade marks another major international achievement for the family-owned resort nestled between two Blue Flag beaches, which was named Ireland’s Leading Hotel 2025 at last year’s World Travel Awards.

Owner Des O’Dowd credited the hotel’s West Cork location as central to its succes.

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He said: “Inchydoney is a very special place, but what really makes the experience is our team. Their warmth, care and commitment to our guests are at the heart of everything we do.”

Local food provenance is central to the hotel’s restaurant offering, with many ingredients sourced from producers across the region.

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