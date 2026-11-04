New coffee shop Fáilte Café opens doors at Heron Court in Bandon

THE first customers to a new coffee shop in Bandon got a warm welcome on bank holiday Monday as Fáilte Café opened its doors for the first time.

Posting on Facebook they said this was a little “taste of what’s to come”, as they shared photographs of the extensive renovation works that have taken place.

“This is a massive, exciting milestone for us, but it’s also a little nerve-wracking,” they admitted.

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“It’s all brand new, so we completely appreciate your patience and support as we smooth out the opening-day jitters. We know how incredible and welcoming the community here in Bandon is, and we can’t wait to share our little space with you.

“This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait to welcome you all again.”

The premises at Heron Court on Market Quay has been transformed into a warm and inviting space which bodes well for positive things to come.

A welcome addition to the town.