TALKING POINTS: Cork’s missed opportunity, Croke Park wait continues, a bad day in front of the posts

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Mayo were the better side in this All-Ireland quarter-final, but this still feels like a missed opportunity for Cork. A first All-Ireland SFC semi-final since 2012 was within reach, and within this team’s capabilities. With Meath racing into the last four last season and surprise packets Louth doing the same this year after beating Monaghan, there is no reason why Cork can’t hit those heights. Tipperary, Cavan and Derry have also reached the semi-finals since 2013. Promotion from Division 2 and improved consistency were boxes ticked this season. A last-four appearance in the All-Ireland series, along with a Munster title, are the next items on the to-do list.

THE END FOR SOME?

A few moments after the final whistle in Croke Park, Bantry Blues’ stalwart Ruairí Deane stood on the pitch before finally heading back to the dressing room beneath the Cusack Stand. Perhaps it was a sign this was his last appearance in a Cork jersey. Maybe, maybe not. Will we see retirements in the Cork camp? It’s too soon to tell, and emotions are still raw. Several experienced campaigners have driven this Cork revival. To climb even higher in the league and championship, Cork still need those senior figures to guide younger players such as Dara Sheedy, Darragh Clifford and Jacob O’Driscoll. With Division 1 football awaiting in 2027, that challenge could prove too tempting to walk away from.

ADVERTISEMENT

CROKE PARK HOODOO

It’s a trend that has become increasingly concerning for the Cork footballers. In 2013, under Conor Counihan, Cork edged Galway by a point in an All-Ireland qualifier, but since then the Rebels have lost all nine of their championship games at GAA HQ. Counihan’s final game ended in defeat to Dublin. Under Brian Cuthbert, Cork lost to Mayo. Peadar Healy’s side fell to Donegal before Ronan McCarthy’s team lost to Dublin and Tyrone. John Cleary’s Rebels have now suffered four championship defeats in the capital – against Dublin (2022 and 2025), Derry (2023) and Mayo. If Cork are to establish themselves as genuine contenders, this is a pattern they must break.

ERRATIC SHOOTING

Cork were competitive in most aspects of their quarter-final against Mayo. They held their own on kick-outs and won some crucial turnovers. However, their shooting let them down. The Rebels had more attempts than Mayo but finished with an accuracy rate of just 45 percent. They converted only 16 of their 35 shots and kicked 14 wides. Scoring just 0-11 from play under the new rules won’t be enough at this level. Mayo, by comparison, operated at 60 percent efficiency, leaving Cork with too much to do. In their previous quarter-final, against Derry in 2023, Cork’s shooting accuracy was only 37 percent. It proved costly again.

LACK OF A PLAN B

Steven Sherlock’s two-point kicking ability had been discussed in depth before the game, so it was no surprise Mayo devised a plan to stop the St Finbarr’s sharpshooter. They did exactly that. Donnacha McHugh was assigned to shadow Sherlock and made it difficult for him to influence the game as he had against Meath and Donegal. Cork managed only three two-point attempts, with just one coming from play. Sherlock still scored 0-7 and Paul Walsh chipped in with 0-3, but the rest of the attack offered little. In the build-up, Cork had been praised for patiently keeping possession until the right opportunity presented itself, particularly in Ballybofey. Mayo, however, stood firm and Cork couldn’t find another way through.