LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: National day to honour Michael Collins needed

EDITOR – The anniversary of the fatal shooting of General Michael Collins in an ambush at Béal Na Bláth 104 years ago is coming up shortly.

This was a huge tragedy at the time to a young fledgling State.

His inspirational leadership and ability to get things done, and his future plans for the island of Ireland were lost on that fateful evening.

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He and his gallant comrades deserve better recognition from our Government for winning freedom and setting up a democratic state. They were only a small army of men and women who forced the mighty British Empire to agree to talks with our leaders. By their bravery and courage they won the freedom that we all enjoy to this day. General Michael Collins was the standout leader in the Irish resistance and inspired the men and women around him.

They should make a national holiday on the Monday after the Béal Na Bláth annual commemoration and call it Independence Day in their honour. They deserve to be remembered for their sacrifices, their suffering and the hardship they endured for the freedom of our country.

Present and future generations should know and be reminded of the history of our country. General Michael Collins died for Ireland in an attempt to end the Civil War and to bring peace and reconciliation to a war-torn country.

On the Tadhg an Astna statue in the heart of Clonakilty the following lines stand out and may have inspired General Collins and others like him. ‘To the memory of the men who fought and fell 19th June 1798. They rose in dark and evil days to right their native land: They kindled here a living blaze that nothing shall withstand. For us a guiding light to cheer our strife for liberty.’

Jeremiah McCarthy,

Clonakilty.

Is current world order out of control?

EDITOR - Right now, it seems that each day brings a new crisis for humanity to cope with, in the volatile and crazy world we now live in. Those of us born post-World War Two would not have experienced the carnage that war brings, neither would we have expected less than five years ago, a major world power like Russia would invade a neighbouring country (Ukraine) in February 2022.

Likewise, the carnage of civilians including women and children in the Israel Hamas conflict has pushed the resolve of humanity well beyond the limit. An overwhelming majority of current-day society is gravely concerned that right now world order is drifting dangerously out of control, leading to unnecessary wars and conflicts, including the war in Iran.

Right now, the damage inflicted on the world by Trump, Netanyahu and Putin is incalculable, especially the enormous death toll incurred in the Putin invasion of Ukraine, which is reported to have now exceeded one million deaths.

According to a United Nations publication, The Cost of the War in Gaza on Women and Girls, From October 2023 until June 2026, a total of 21,000 Palestine children have been killed in Gaza. In addition, a further 38,000 women and girls were killed during the same period.

Let’s hope that the mid-term elections will give a welcome opportunity to the US electorate to deliver a strong rebuke to the Trump Administration to bring an end to ‘’blood-money’’ funding to Israel and the Benjamin Netanyahu regime.

Diarmuid Cohalan,

Ballinhassig.

West Cork - Paradise

West Cork is such a paradise.

There is no doubt in my eyes.

I can’t say I’ve a favourite town,

or village, for many I have found.

With scenery second to none,

glistening water, in the sun.

Sandy beaches, sheltered coves,

rugged hills, shady groves.

Historic places to explore.

Stone circles, dolmens, don’t ignore

ruins of castles, churches, forts,

lighthouses, fishing ports.

Walks and cycling, for miles around.

Routes more scenic can’t be found.

Enjoyed by those from near or far.

There even is a cable car.

Pubs with music lift the mood.

Places to dine, delicious food.

Festivals throughout the year,

in many towns, it’s all down here.

We have our own distillers here,

and brewers of fine craft beer.

Markets sell artisan food.

Just choose whatever suits your mood.

So if it’s music, songs and tunes,

or finest beaches sandy dunes,

or heritage and scenery.

West Cork makes dreams reality.

JIM WILLIAMSON