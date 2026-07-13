Struth! Few ‘roos loose in the back paddock at Uillinn Arts Centre are causing quite the stir

A touch of Australian humour has made its way into the courtyard of Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen.

Visitors are being greeted by a striking splash of red and a touch of Australian humour with the installation A Few Roos in the Top Paddock by West Cork-based Irish-Australian sculptor, and sometimes British sculptor, John Kelly.

The playful outdoor sculpture takes its title from the well-known Australian expression: ‘You’ve got a few roos loose in your top paddock.’

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It’s a light-hearted way of suggesting that someone may be a little eccentric, unconventional, or delightfully unpredictable.

At the centre of the installation is an intricate sculptural table supported by four boxing kangaroos balanced on their tails, accompanied by a set of whimsical chairs formed from pairs of kissing kangaroos. Finished in vivid red, the work invites visitors to pause, gather and engage with both the sculpture and one another.

Kelly is internationally recognised for incorporating Australian cultural references into his work, often blending humour, storytelling and social observation.

In A Few Roos in the Top Paddock, the kangaroo – one of Australia’s most familiar and iconic symbols – is transformed into a celebration of imagination and conversation. The installation was fabricated in collaboration with local artist and master welder Noel Molloy of Moz Art, whose craftsmanship helped bring the intricate designs to life.

Already the sculpture has proved to be a gathering point, encouraging visitors to sit, take time, converse and perhaps embrace their own ‘roos loose in the top paddock’ moments. A Few Roos in the Top Paddock is one of the many artworks showcased in the annual Uillinn Members and Friends exhibition featuring 134 artists from West Cork and beyond.

The exhibition runs to July 16th and offers an opportunity to see the range of talent of West Cork’s artistic community.

Such is the level of interest in the installation that John Kelly told The Southern Star: ‘If the Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre wanted it there on a long-term loan, I would be open to that.’