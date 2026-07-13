30km/h limits proposed for Cork residential areas as Council unveils draft road safety plans

REDUCED speed limits of 30km/h are to be introduced in all housing estates and roads adjacent to schools under new byelaws, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

The national speed review will also extend to roads in an urban area where there is significant and regular interaction with vulnerable road users.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council the lower speed limits ‘need to be credible, self-regulating and should be regarded as appropriate by road users.

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Otherwise, they tend not to be adhered to, which in turn will lead to enforcement issues for An Garda Síochána and potentially increased danger for vulnerable road users.’

Cork County Council has carried out a review of all urban speed limits and prepared draft byelaws with a set of maps showing the proposed changes. The council is now seeking the views of the public.

Concern was expressed by councillors and hauliers last year about the third tranche of speed reductions proposed for national secondary roads including the N71 and regional roads like the R585 and R586 which would see a reduction of speeds from 100km/h to 80km/h.

They claimed this would add extra time to journeys from rural parts of West Cork and said a ‘blanket ban’ across the three West Cork main roads would not work.

They also feared that it would push motorists onto the regional roads where the speed limit would remain the same.

The draft bye-laws are available for inspection at council offices in County Hall, Bandon, Skibbereen, Bantry and Macroom until Tuesday August 4th.

The maps are also available to view online at www.corkcoco.ie