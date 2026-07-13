Mixed reaction to Schull pier safety barriers

NEWLY-INSTALLED safety barriers to stop vehicles driving down Schull Pier have been criticised by residents of the harbour village, writes Martin Steinmetz.

Some residents have raised concern that the barriers, installed as part of a nationwide safety drive, will spoil the pier and limit access.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) said she had received numerous messages about the issue, adding it was a shame to see the pier having access for pedestrians only.

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‘Schull Pier has always been the heart of our village,’ said Cllr Cronin, who is married to a fisherman.

‘For generations, it’s been a place where people drive down to meet friends, chat with neighbours, watch the world go by, and enjoy the comings and goings of the boats. It’s more than just a pier—it’s the heart of our community and our way of life.’

She added that driving to the end of the pier had been one of life’s simple pleasures for elderly people and people with mobility issues, allowing them to stay connected with the locals and enjoy the harbour without having to walk long distances.

‘I understand that the barrier is being installed for safety reasons... but it’s still sad to see the end of something that has been such a huge part of life in Schull for so many years,’ said Cllr Cronin, adding that the barriers would take some time to get used to.

Mary Lou Hall wrote on Instagram: ‘Health and safety ruining our country… how did we ever manage long ago?’

Cork County Council has been contacted for comment.