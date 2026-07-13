Discovery at Macroom Castle rewrites history

NEW discoveries may rewrite the history of an iconic West Cork castle, it has emerged.

Conservation works at the Gate Lodge of Macroom Castle have uncovered evidence suggesting that parts of the structure may date from the era of the MacCarthy Lords of Muskerry.

The findings emerged during specialist repointing and conservation works carried out on behalf of the Trustees by Cork County Council’s team of architects.

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Southgate Associates acted as heritage consultants, with specialist conservation works undertaken by Triur Construction.

During the course of the works, cement ribbon pointing dating from the 1980s was carefully removed, revealing earlier masonry concealed beneath later alterations.

Mortar analysis undertaken by conservator Kevin Holbrook identified lime produced using a flare-kiln burning process associated with late medieval and early post-medieval construction.

These findings suggest that the central gateway section may date from approximately 1500-1660, with adjoining sections reflecting later eighteenth- and nineteenth-century alterations.

If confirmed through further archaeological and archival research, the discovery would substantially revise the accepted history of the Gate Lodge and establish it as one of the few surviving architectural fragments connected directly to Macroom’s Gaelic lordship era.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said: ‘This important conservation project not only safeguards a valued element of Macroom’s built heritage, but also deepens our understanding of the town’s rich past. The possibility that the Gate Lodge contains fabric dating back to the time of the MacCarthy Lords of Muskerry is a remarkable discovery and highlights the significance of continued investment in our historic towns.’

The Trustees of Macroom Castle said the project represents an important milestone in safeguarding the demesne.