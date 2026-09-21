Odour at Castletownbere plant causes councillor to cry ‘foul’

AN immediate on-site investigation at the water treatment plant in Castletownbere is needed to find the source of a foul smell that is affecting many residents, according to Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind).

He raised the issue at a meeting of the local authority’s West Cork Municipal District.

Over the last two years he said this has consistently been raised with Uisce Éireann (UÉ) officials at meetings with the elected members, but the problem remains.

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“We have to consider the people who live in close proximity to the treatment plant and the associated pipework,” Cllr Harrington said.

“They should not have to put up with regular foul odours as part of their daily lives. It is their home and their community, and they deserve to be able to enjoy their homes without having to deal with a foul smell.”

He said the new wastewater treatment plant and associated works were a “very welcome development for Castletownbere”, but he stressed that “that infrastructure needs to work properly”.

Cllr George Gill (FF), being careful “not to kick off the Uisce Éireann bashing”, supported the motion, saying that for an issue as important as this they need to hear back immediately.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) brought attention to a similar situation in Shannonvale, where he said residents were forced to keep their windows closed even during the hot weather.

He raised the issue in the July meeting of the MD, saying the smell was coming from a leaking sewerage tank.

In a motion he brought last December, Cllr Sexton stated that the leak has been ongoing for the past 28 years, and was in close proximity to Clonakilty’s fresh water supply.

Upgrade works were announced in May and were expected to be largely completed by September.

He asked for the motion to be amended so Shannonvale could be included in the letter to Uisce Éireann, which Cllr Harrington agreed to.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.