Skibbereen org alive and kicking

CECAS at Myross Wood House closed its doors on June 30th, marking the end of an incredible five-year chapter, but it’s not the end for Green Skibbereen.

The organisation said it remains focused on delivering its projects as it searches for a new home.

With lots of work done, such as the woodland restoration, workshops, community gatherings, and countless conversations about the environment, the climate and the planet, Green Skibbereen director Ana Ospina said: ‘We are confident that the community we have built will continue into the future.

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‘We want to say a heartfelt “thank you” to every volunteer who pulled on their wellies, every participant who joined a workshop, every speaker who shared their expertise, and every visitor who walked through the doors of Myross Wood House, you made CECAS what it was. Your energy, passion, and commitment will not be forgotten,’ she said.

‘This is not goodbye. Green Skibbereen CLG is very much alive, and our mission to inspire, educate, and empower collective climate action continues,’ she added.

‘While we search for a new home, we are fully focused on delivering our active projects across West Cork. The work for nature, for biodiversity, and for our community goes on.’

Ana said they would like to invite every member of the CECAS community to join them in their next chapter. In addition to hosting a number of workshops during this year’s Skibbereen Arts Festival, Ana said: ‘We are transitioning our online presence to better reflect our current work and future direction.

‘Green Skibbereen will now be our main channel for all communications across social media. While the CECAS social media accounts will remain active as an archive of our incredible five-year journey, we will no longer be posting regular updates

there.

‘We encourage everyone who followed CECAS to follow our main Green Skibbereen accounts to stay up to date with our ongoing projects, events, and news.’