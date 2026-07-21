Cash bonus if Adrigole course records fall

DESCRIBED by one of the previous competitors as ‘the hardest, most scenic, smallest and coolest five-mile ever’, Adrigole will again be the location for a five-mile road race that will be held on the bank holiday Saturday, August 1st, at 2.30pm.

The race, sponsored by Five Star Fitness in Kenmare, will be held in conjunction with Beara Athletics Club and there will be prizes in different categories.

The race will be open to those who are over 16 only and there will be a €20 charge to enter, with registration taking place on the Adrigole 5 Mile page on www.eventmaster.ie or in the festival marquee from 1.30pm.

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The winner in 2025 was Bobby Tangney (Kenmare AC) in a time of 30.33, while the women’s winner was Julie O’Brien (Durrus AC) in a time of 33.51.

This year, a cash bonus will be paid if any of the course records are broken – male, 29.52; female, 33.51; and juvenile, 31.04.

The race will be part of the Adrigole GAA Festival that takes place over the August bank holiday weekend. From starting out as a family fun day in 2012 to a three-day festival in 2013, it has now developed into a four-day festival with a wide variety of events.

People from near and far now take their holidays around the festival and it proves to be a great meeting place for people around the area. Details can be found on Adrigole GAA social media pages.