Bandon pro boxer Joseph 'The Lawman' Lawlor is living his dream

ALL his life, Joseph Lawlor wanted to be a professional boxer.

Twelve years after first walking into De Courcey Boxing Bandon as a nine-year-old, the local fighter realised that dream – and made the perfect start by winning his professional debut in Boston.

‘All my life, my biggest goal was to turn professional in boxing. It would have been a big aim when I was boxing as an amateur, to be able to get a break into the level of pro,’ Bandon man Lawlor told The Southern Star.

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‘It took a lot of work to get to this stage but after putting in the effort, I’m delighted to get to this part of my career.

‘It takes a lot of dedication to get to this point but it wouldn’t have happened without the people around me pushing me on. Whether it was family or coaches. I got a lot of advice from other professional boxers coming into this level too.’

His first professional outing last month took him to the Reggie Lewis Centre in Boston, where ‘The Lawman’ Lawlor faced Steve Farrar in front of a passionate American crowd.

A second-round knockdown proved decisive as the West Cork fighter claimed victory, despite temperatures inside the arena reaching 34 degrees. His performance also earned him a specially commissioned Watertown Whiskey belt.

For Lawlor, though, the experience extended well beyond the four ropes.

‘It was a fantastic experience. Going around selling tickets to promote a fight was brilliant. Getting into the zone in another country, it’s a completely different atmosphere. They run things so well over in the USA and that added to the great experience.

‘Farrar was a tough opponent to get for my debut professional fight. There was a belt on the line for this final as well so it was nerve wracking going to a different country for this. It was always going to be a challenge but I stayed calm and I eventually won it,’ Lawlor added.

One man who has played a huge role in Lawlor's rise is coach Will Rossall of Last 10 Boxing Promotions in Bandon.

‘Will has been a great guy in guiding me into professional boxing. He gave me great opportunities, especially going to America. Boxing over there professionally is a big deal. It’s great,’ Lawlor said.

Rossall, who has spent 26 years living in West Cork after moving from Manchester, admits he never expected Lawlor to become the area's first professional boxer. But he has been pleasantly surprised.

‘That would have been the last thing I would have thought about. I didn’t see him going pro,’ Rossall explained.

‘When they ask you, it makes a big difference. When you go chasing boxers to do it, that’s a different calibre.

‘Joseph has been through a lot of personal things in his life. He has overcome a lot of obstacles along the way but he now is the first man from Bandon to go pro. There has never been a professional boxer from this area. What he is doing is very special.’

Stepping into the professional ranks has brought fresh challenges, too.

‘You have to be flexible in your skillset. Pro boxing is a different ball game compared to amateur,’ Lawlor noted.

‘In amateur boxing, you only have to worry about scoring points and quick fights. It’s three rounds. In professional, there’s longer rounds. It’s a completely different sport. You have to slow everything down. There is a lot more about thinking rather than throwing punches.’

Lawlor’s success also comes at an exciting time for boxing in West Cork, with fellow De Courceys fighter Conor O'Donovan also competing in the professional ranks.

The hope is their achievements can inspire the next generation.

‘There are a lot of young men and women in the club training. They are getting more into boxing which is good to see. This is a very good sport for discipline. I think everyone needs to at least try. It’s great to see more people doing it.

‘There is a new club in Kinsale now and I heard their place is booming. It’s good to see more around West Cork get into this because this sport is great,’ Lawlor concluded.