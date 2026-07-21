Plans for cathedral upgrade

PLANS have been lodged seeking permission for accessibility improvements and new burial facilities at Ireland’s smallest cathedral – St Fachtna’s in Rosscarbery, writes David Forsythe.

The Select Vestry of St Fachtna’s has applied to Cork County Council for permission to carry out a range of works at the Church of Ireland cathedral, including the construction of two new columbarium walls in the graveyard. A columbarium is a wall containing niches where cremated remains can be placed. The plans also include internal alterations to the protected cathedral building, with a section of the floor to be lowered to create an accessible toilet, new glazed entrance doors and a small kitchenette in the entrance area of the church.

Other works include a new pedestrian gate onto Carbery Lane, a footpath linking the cathedral grounds with the parish hall, a new drainage connection and improvements to the existing gravel access paths. Planning documents say the works are intended to improve access and facilities while respecting the cathedral’s historic character. The cathedral and adjoining parish hall are both protected structures within Rosscarbery’s Architectural Conservation Area.

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St Fachtna’s, which dates from the 17th century, is recognised as Ireland’s smallest cathedral and stands on the site of a monastery founded by St Fachtna in the sixth century. Saint Fachtna was the first Bishop of Ross and is celebrated as the patron saint of the Diocese of Ross. He is best known for founding the famous monastic school of Rosscarbery, which attracted scholars from all over Europe.

Members of the public have until August 4th to make submissions or observations, with Cork County Council due to make a decision on the planning application by August 24th.