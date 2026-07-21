Renovation works at iconic house in Clon reveal its colourful history

LANDSCAPING and renovation works at a landmark house in Clonakilty have revealed its colourful history.

For a long time, much of the protected building at the roundabout by Fax Bridge on the corner of the Old Timoleague Road was hidden behind trees and bushes. But recent refurbishment and landscaping has triggered memories in the community about its historical link to the War of Independence.

Online discussions focused on its former occupants, Timsy O’Donovan and his family. Timsy was secretary to Michael Collins and his house was shot at several times during the War of Independence.

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A black-and-white photo also made the rounds online of Timsy, his brother Jack and Maggie O’Donovan outside the historic house, known locally as Cross House. The picture even drew comments from several modern-day relatives of the O’Donovan family who reconnected and exchanged memories.

Later residents of Cross House were Jack, Maggie and their children including their daughter Gertie, aunt to the late Mick and Paddy O’Leary who also lived in the house.

Dee Blayney, who is Timsy’s niece and god-daughter, said: ‘I remember it as being a beautiful house.’

‘Jack was a great character. His usual salutation was Hello there,’ wrote Sean Ahern.

Helen Hurley said: ‘Gertie was my dad’s aunt and I remember visiting her in the house with my dad when I was young. Loved her red lipstick.’

Apparently Gertie loved hats as well as singing and was often seen around town on her bike. One commentator remembered she used to get a quarter ounce of snuff from Curly Hayes’ shop.

Mairead O’Donovan Pylko said: ‘I remember her walking down Ross’s Street in the day and tapping my mother’s sign on her hairdressing salon with her umbrella. I was sitting outside and wide-eyed when I saw her.’

Some of the locals voiced their disappointment that the landmark Monkey Puzzle tree outside the house was cut down as part of the work.

Finbarr O’Sullivan wrote online: ‘The building is to be restored and not demolished. It’s a protected building and not an eyesore as some people said.’