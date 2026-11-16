Senator says families of adults with disabilities must now see ‘tangible results’

IMPORTANT developments in relation to the provision of respite care for adults with disabilities have been agreed with the Health Service Executive and CoAction, according to Senator Noel O’Donovan (FG).

Speaking after a town hall style meeting last Thursday that was attended by family members, CoAction’s board and leadership team and HSE representatives, Senator O’Donovan said: “The commitments that have been made are an important step forward.”

However, after weeks of campaigning by the parental group West Cork Respite Matters, the senator insisted: “The families now need to see tangible results.”

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He confirmed that a further public meeting would take place at the end of January 2027 to provide an update on progress and the delivery of the proposed improvements.

Amongst the agreements made at the meeting, Senator O’Donovan said, is a decision by the HSE to provide immediate funding for the redevelopment on an existing CoAction property in Dunmanway.

Immediate HSE funding will also provide additional staffing and increase respite places at an existing property in Skibbereen.

Furthermore, the HSE indicated that they are in the process of purchasing properties in Bantry, Clonakilty and Skibbereen to provide new respite homes.

Meanwhile, at The Miles in Clonakilty, Co-Action confirmed its intention to provide new respite beds which, when completed, will have the potential to add significantly to respite capacity for all of West Cork.

In addition, it was agreed that the HSE would meet representatives of the Dunmanway and Kilbrittain Autism Project with a view to developing the proposals.

“It provided an important opportunity for parents and families to speak directly with those responsible for delivering disability services,” said Senator O’Donovan.

“For far too long, families have struggled without adequate respite. Some parents have gone over ten years without a proper break from their caring responsibilities. The frustration and emotion expressed at the meeting was entirely understandable.”