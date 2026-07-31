Seán Walsh hits two goals in Argideen Rangers win over Castlehaven

Argideen Rangers 2-9

Castlehaven 1-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

FOG-SHROUDED Ardfield was the venue for this thrilling Bandon Co-op junior A football championship game on Monday night that went right down to the wire, if we could have seen the wire so heavy was the fog at the final whistle.

In the end Argideen just about withstood a second-half rally from the Haven’s second team, having led by four points at the break.

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We were reliably told that this was Argideen’s first-ever championship win over the Haven and it was corner-forward Seán Walsh who emerged the hero with a brace of goals for the winners in the first half.

His first goal arrived in the sixth minute, a reply to a second-minute goal from Haven's Donncha O’Donovan. The second was to prove the crucial score, coming on the stroke of half time when only a single point separated the sides.

The Haven failed to build on their good start as the lively Argideen attack took control with points from Gerry Crowley and James Crowley (free). Then came Walsh’s first goal in the sixth minute. Full credit to the Haven, who battled back with scores from Kevin O’Donovan (free) and Donncha O’Donovan. It was all square at the end of the first quarter, 1-2 each.

Again, there was very little between the sides in the second quarter as Dara Walsh and Finbarr Butler kicked points. Back came the Haven with points from Niall O’Callaghan and David Whelton to level for the second time. A pointed free from Crowley shoved the Timoleague men in front and Walsh’s second goal gave them a half-time lead of 2-5 to 1-4.

Despite the blow of that late goal, it was the Haven who grabbed the initiative in the third quarter. Four points from Whelton, Kevin O’Donovan (play and free), and Donncha O’Donovan, with a single response from James Crowley, had the lead down to a single point, 2-6 to 1-9, before Argideen got their second wind and came back with scores from Crowley and Kevin Hennessy.

A goal in front entering the last quarter, 2-8 to 1-8, Argideen were grateful for some strong defending from Fergal Walsh, Seán Henchion, Charlie Twomey and Gerry Crowley as the Haven continued to press for scores in the closing stages.

Kevin O’Donovan and Dara Walsh swapped points as we struggled to see the players at the far side of the pitch. When David Whelton and Kevin O’Donovan (free) pointed for the Haven, the lead was down to a single point by the 58th minute.

Despite the fog, the excitement was intense as Argideen fought hard to deny the Haven a shot at an equaliser and when the final whistle blew, they were still a point to the good.

OUR STAR: Great effort by David Whelton for the Haven but the accolade must go to Seán Walsh whose two goals decided this clash.

Scorers

Argideen Rangers: Seán Walsh 2-0; James Crowley 0-4 (2f); Dara Walsh 0-2; Gerry Crowley, Finbarr Butler, Kevin Hennessy 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: Donncha O’Donovan 1-2; Kevin O’Donovan 0-5 (3f); David Whelton 0-3; Niall O’Callaghan 0-1.

Argideen Rangers: John Michael O’Callaghan; Fergal Walsh, John Sheehan, Darragh O’Donovan; Bill Fleming, Charlie Twomey, Seán Henchion; Gerry Crowley, Jack Lawton; Matthew Lawton, Finbarr Butler, Kevin Hennessy; James Crowley, Dara Walsh, Seán Walsh.

Subs: Jack Twomey for J Lawton (45), Eoin Lawton for B Fleming (55).

Castlehaven: Rory Courtney; Donal O’Callaghan, Gearóid O’Driscoll, Seán Bohane; Seán Maguire, Shane O’Connell, William O’Donovan; David Whelton, Jamie Walsh; Fiachra Collins, Conor O’Driscoll, Niall O’Callaghan; Donncha O’Donovan, Eoin Maguire, Kevin O’Donovan.

Subs: Donnagh Courtney for W O’Donovan, Eamonn O’Donovan for S Maguire (ht), Eoin Buckley for D Courtney (ht), Mark Crowley for J Walsh (40).

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).