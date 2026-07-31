Alan O’Shea: This is an important win to get St James back on track

St James 1-16

Tadhg MacCárthaigh 2-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

WITH 15 minutes left in this Bandon Co-op Carbery JAFC clash in Dunmanway on Friday evening, St James were cruising to a comfortable win over a Tadhg MacCárthaigh outfit that had run out of energy in the decisive third quarter.

The Caheragh team had a great start with a goal in the second minute, and in the first half the sides were level four times before a late goal saw the Ardfield/Rathbarry men lead by two points at the break.

St James took control in the third quarter, kicking six points to MacCárthaigh’s single white flag.

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Seven points behind entering the last quarter, Tadhg MacCárthaigh got a second wind. A cracking goal in the 52nd minute had the gap down to a mere two points. It was game on. When the lead was cut to one in the 60th minute, odds were on for MacCárthaighs to escape with at least a draw.

But the Saints never panicked and a point from their top forward Seán Whelton gave them a well-deserved two-point win in a thrill-a-minute finish.

‘We responded well to their early goal and Aaron Hayes' goal before half-time gave us great momentum,’ said St James manager Alan O’Shea.

‘I thought we relaxed too early and nearly paid a severe price. There’s no such thing as a safe lead, but it’s a good start to the championship. We lost all three games in the group last season, after being relegated the season before, so we needed to get back on track.

‘We have some good young lads coming through, like Seán Whelton who was outstanding tonight.’

On a beautiful evening for football, the game got off to a blistering start when Rory Kingston’s fisted effort for a point fell short but midfielder Daniel Kingston was on hand to palm the ball to the Saints’ net in the second minute.

St James kicked four of the next five points – the nippy Frank Hayes, classy Seán Whelton (two) and hard-working James O’Driscoll finding the target. Luke Shorten had Tadhg MacCárthaigh’s only point from a free. All square after ten minutes, 1-1 to 0-4.

The sides then shared four points – Donncha McCarthy and Whelton (free) for the Saints, and Shorten and Adam O’Donovan for Caheragh.

Points from Oisín Daly and O’Donovan pushed Tadhg MacCárthaigh two in front but their slower build-up played into the hands of the fast-tackling Saints’ defence, who were level with points from Whelton and centre-back Joe O’Sullivan.

Paul Keane nudged MacCárthaighs back in front but a cracking solo goal from impressive midfielder Aaron Hayes in the 27th minute had the Saints in front by 1-8 to 1-6 at half time.

The third quarter belonged to a dominant Saints, beginning with the only two-pointer of the game from Joe O’Sullivan. O’Driscoll, Whelton (two), and Frank Hayes added points, with a sole response from the improving Mark O’Driscoll.

Seven points to the good, 15 minutes remaining, it was certainly looking good for the Saints but then Tadhg MacCárthaigh launched their comeback.

Two pointed frees from Shorten were followed by a superb turnover goal from Adam O’Donovan – the lead was down to two. An O’Driscoll point interrupted the momentum but not for long as points from Dylan Murray and Shorten had the lead down to a single point entering injury time.

But man-of-the-match Seán Whelton sealed victory with the final point.

OUR STAR: Hard to ignore the classy performance by young Seán Whelton in the Ardfield attack as he kicked five points and showed tremendous pace and promise.

Scorers

St James: Seán Whelton 0-6 (1f); James O’Driscoll 0-4; Aaron Hayes 1-0; Joe O’Sullivan 0-3 (2pt); Frank Hayes 0-2; Donncha McCarthy 0-1.

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: Adam O’Donovan 1-2; Luke Shorten 0-5 (3f); Daniel Kingston 1-0; Paul Keane, Oisín Daly, Mark O’Driscoll, Dylan Murray 0-1 each.

St James: Niall Evans; Michael McCarthy (B), Críostóir Hayes, Cathal Hennessy; Charlie McShane, Joe O’Sullivan, James O’Sullivan; Aaron Hayes, Donncha McCarthy; Conor Dooley, James O’Donovan, James O’Driscoll; Frank Hayes, Seán Whelton, Seán O’Reilly.

Subs: Ian Evans for S O’Reilly (28), Tadhg Feen for M McCarthy (52), Euan Whelton for D McCarthy (57).

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: Niall Kingston; David O’Connor, Tadhg Keating, Adam Gilman Burke; Paul Keane, Cathal Hegarty, Oisín Daly; Daniel Kingston, Tadhg McCarthy; Mark O’Driscoll, Luke Shorten, Leon Burke; Adam O’Donovan, Dylan Murray, Rory Kingston.

Subs: Eoin O’Donovan for Tadhg McCarthy (33), Colm Crowley for P Keane (35), Neil O’Sullivan for C Hegarty (43), Eddie Sheily for C Crowley (51).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Carbery Rangers).