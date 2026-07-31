Luke Murphy hit late winner as Barryroe pushed all the way by St Colum’s

Barryroe 1-14

St Colum's 1-13

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

LUKE Murphy’s converted injury-time mark earned Barryroe a one-point win in their Bandon Co-Op Carbery JAFC opener at the expense of St Colum’s.

Level for the sixth time amid a terrific Roinn 4 encounter in Kilmacabea on Friday evening, Murphy claimed a mark in the fourth minute of injury-time.

The Cork U20 made no mistake to edge the result by a single point.

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Cue a huge sigh of relief from Barryroe’s sideline. Norman Fleming’s side got their win but, boy, were they made to work for it.

‘That game could have gone either way,’ Fleming admitted to The Southern Star.

‘We needed some great defending to come out with the ball there in injury-time and work it to Luke. He got a super mark to win it.

‘St Colum’s definitely brought it to us tonight. This is what championship is all about. Sometimes you have to grind it out. Luckily enough, tonight, our lads ground it out. We are delighted to get the win.’

What of St Colum’s?

The Kealkill club were brokenhearted at the final whistle as they deserved at least a draw. Make no mistake, Michael O’Connell’s young team could have won.

‘Every one of those lads were heroic and we couldn't have asked any more of them,’ O’Connell said.

‘If you don’t perform against the likes of Barryroe then it can be a very long evening. Our lads went at it from the word go and, in fairness, never died.

‘We kept going. The result is disappointing, but we are proud of the boys for putting in such a great performance.’

The sides were level, 0-2 apiece, after ten minutes. Kian Kelleher and DJ O’Brien scored for Colum’s with Olan O’Donovan twice on target for their opponents. Next, a super move involving Dan Andrews and Tadhg Cronin released Kelleher who found the net to push St Colum’s ahead.

Winning the midfield battle thanks to Gearoid and Robert Cronin’s tenacity, St Colum’s extended that advantage to 1-5 to 0-3 by the 20-minute mark.

Barryroe finally woke up with Dermot Dineen, Michael Collins and Tomás Ó Buachalla gaining possession in the middle third.

Upping the tempo, Ryan O’Donovan raised consecutive white flags prior to Luke Murphy setting up Olan O’Donovan for a 27th minute close-range goal. Next, Ryan O’Donovan converted a two-point free before Tadhg Cronin (free) ensured Colum’s changed ends a point in arrears.

Michael Collins and Olan O’Donovan moved Barryroe three clear prior to St Colum’s most productive spell. Gearoid Cronin and Eoghan O’Sullivan each scored twice before Con Dineen tied the score for a fifth time, 1-10 apiece.

The chances kept coming. Ryan O’Donovan exploded with a sublime two-pointer while St Colum’s goalkeeper Andrew Goggin twice denied substitute Daniel Moloney a goal.

The closing ten minutes were played out amid a welter of excitement as Eoghan O’Sullivan and Olan O’Donovan (free) scored at either end.

Two points behind, the Kealkill club dug deep with another substitute, Fachtna O’Connell, and Tadgh Cronin (free) levelling matters, 1-13 apiece, with time almost up.

Then came Luke Murphy’s injury-time heroics. The Barryroe forward won and converted a mark to earn his club the narrowest of opening night victories.

Next, Barryroe take on Ballinascarthy in Rossmore on August 14th. St Colum’s will look to bounce back against Goleen in Bantry two days later.

OUR STAR: For sheer workrate, ball-winning ability and putting his body on the line, St Colum’s midfielder Gearoid Cronin was the standout performer.

Scorers

Barryroe: R O’Donovan 0-7 (1 2pt, 1 2ptf); O O’Donovan 1-4 (2f); L Murphy (m), M Collins, C Dineen 0-1 each.

St Colum’s: K Kelleher 1-2; E O’Sullivan 0-3; DJ O’Brien, T Cronin (2f), G Cronin 0-2 each; C McCarthy, F O’Connell 0-1 each.

Barryroe: L Colbert; M Walsh, J Moloney, D McCarthy; C Dineen, D O’Sullivan, A Fleming; D Dineen, T Ó Buachalla; A McSweeney, M Collins, J Murphy; L Murphy, R O’Donovan, O O’Donovan (captain).

Subs: D Moloney for J Murphy (40), C O’Sullivan for C Dineen (53, inj), J O’Brien for A Fleming (59).

St Colum’s: A Goggin; D O’Mahony, S Murnane, K Hurley; C McCarthy, L Hourihan, A O’Sullivan; G Cronin, R Cronin; D Andrews, T Cronin (captain), S Cronin; DJ O’Brien, K Kelleher, E O’Sullivan.

Subs: J McSweeney for S Cronin (44), F O'Connell for A O’Sullivan (56), D Cronin for K Kelleher (56).

Referee: Olan O’Donovan (Clonakilty).