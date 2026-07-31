Kieran O’Shea predicts bright future for Cork after back-to-back All-Ireland U18A titles

Cork 0-11

Roscommon 0-7

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CORK claimed back-to-back All-Ireland LGFA U18A titles thanks to a four-point win over Roscommon at O’Connor Park in Tullamore on Saturday.

The outcome remained in the balance right up to the end, but defending champions Cork got the job done.

Playing in their first U18A decider since 1991, Roscommon gave a fine account of themselves. Yet, the Rebels, clinching a 14th All-Ireland minor trophy, overcame erratic first-half shooting to deservedly win.

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Kieran O’Shea’s side used the experience of last year’s All-Ireland minor final triumph and a patient approach to secure a second consecutive title.

Encouragingly, claiming two All-Irelands in a row at the ultra-competitive minor A grade bodes well for Cork LGFA’s future at both U20 and senior level.

‘I’m delighted for the girls,’ O’Shea informed The Southern Star.

‘Some of those girls have two All-Ireland medals – it is down to all the hard work they’ve put in.

‘There’s a lot of work going on in the county, the clubs, in development, and there’s a wave coming. Definitely in the next couple of years, there’s a real strong wave coming and it’s going to be very exciting for Cork ladies football.’

The winners had heroes all over the pitch.

Captain Laura Walsh was crowned player of the match and scored five points. Naomh Abán’s Róisín Ní Liatháin also stood out in a Cork team that saw Sarah O’Connor, Clíona Ní Mhocháin, Éimear Walsh and Ava Coughlan excel.

From West Cork’s perspective, Clonakilty goalkeeper Róisín Duggan had a fine game, pulled off an excellent save and kept a clean sheet.

Kinsale’s Anna Kelleher was solid at corner back as was her club-mate, Caoimhe O’Donnell, who popped over a terrific point.

Castlehaven’s Ellen Connolly recovered from an unfortunate yellow card and made a positive contribution. Áine Kearney (Kinsale) also impressed off the bench.

Although they didn’t feature in the final, Evelyn McCarthy (Bandon), Hannah Deasy (Kinsale), Katie Murphy (Rosscarbery) and Caoimhe Foley (Courcey Rovers) can be pleased with their year’s work.

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Roscommon’s Isobel Kenny opened the scoring before, backed by a strong wind, Caoimhe O’Donnell strode forward to equalise.

Dominating possession, the Rebels had to stay patient in the face of 14 defenders stationed on their opponents’ 45-metre line.

The sides exchanged scores with Laura Glennon (free) answering Lauren Finnegan’s point. Ellen Connolly received a yellow card and temporary sin-binning, but Cork maintained their shape and moved 0-3 to 0-2 ahead via Laura Walsh (free). But Cork were guilty of kicking seven wides as the half concluded.

Aoife Creevy levelled matters for a third time before Walsh (free) edged Cork back in front. Next, two consecutive blocks kickstarted a move that ended with Sarah O’Connor extending Cork’s advantage. Róisín Ní Liatháin made it 0-6 to 0-3 on the stroke of half time.

Roscommon, backed by the wind, fired over a cracking Isobel Kenny score to start the second period in positive fashion.

Cork’s ability to win primary kick-out possession resulted in Laura Walsh converting her third free. Róisín Ní Liatháin had a terrific game and the Naomh Abán forward kicked two points in succession to make it 0-9 to 0-4.

A Lauren Glennon free kept the Rossies in touch but Lauren Finnegan was fouled and Walsh converted to push Cork five clear with ten minutes to go.

Another Walsh free preceded a Caoimhe O’Donnell yellow card. Two late Laura Glennon scores proved consolation efforts as Cork won by four to claim a second consecutive All-Ireland minor title.

OUR STAR: Laura Walsh captained her team, kicked five points and was superb at fielding Róisín Duggan’s kickouts. The Mourneabbey player is one for the future.

Scorers

Cork: L Walsh 0-5 (5f); R Ní Liatháin 0-3; C O’Donnell, L Finnegan, S O’Connor 0-1 each.

Roscommon: L Glennon 0-4 (3f); I Kenny 0-2; A Creevy 0-1.

Cork: R Duggan (Clonakilty); A Kelleher (Kinsale), A Collins (Nemo Rangers), M Barrett (Erin’s Own); É Walsh (Mourneabbey), A Coughlan (Aghada), C O’Donnell (Kinsale); C Ní Mhocháin (Naomh Abán), S O’Connor (Ballincollig); L Finnegan (Mourneabbey), L Walsh (captain, Mourneabbey), E Connolly (Castlehaven); A Devereaux (Youghal), L O’Connor (Inch Rovers), R Ní Liatháin (Naomh Abán).

Subs: A Treacy (Glanmire) for L O’Connor (41), Á Kearney (Kinsale) for A. Devereaux (49).

Roscommon: L Finneran; E Halpin, M Finneran, A McCormack; C Trautt, L McSharry, G Gerrity; S Jane O’Connor, R Higgins; L Glennon, R Flynn, A Creevy; V Gannon, I Kenny, S McGrath (captain).

Subs: S Meghan for R Flynn (39), A Nugent for I Kenny (43), A Rogers for V Gannon (52), C Mulryan for S McGrath (52).

Referee: Eddie Cuthbert (Down).