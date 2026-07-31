Podge Collins nails late leveller for Newcestown in Carbery JAFC draw with St Mary's

Newcestown 1-10

St Mary’s 1-10

TOM LYONS REPORTS

HOW often have we heard it said that a draw was a fair result when usually one side or the other have thrown it away.

In this Bandon Co-op junior A football championship game in Rossmore on Sunday afternoon, a draw was indeed a fair result as neither side deserved to lose. Neither deserved to win either, as both sides were guilty of some bad misses.

Last year’s finalists St Mary’s were favoured to beat Newcestown’s second string, but the St John’s club is on a roll following their senior win over Nemo Rangers, and like all Newcestown teams, they never know when to give in or wave a surrender flag.

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‘We knew it was going to be difficult, you don’t expect anything else from Newcestown, you underestimate them at your peril,’ said St Mary’s manager Tiarnán O’Driscoll.

‘We didn’t do ourselves any favours with the wind in the first half, only 1-3 on the board. We were in big trouble with 20 minutes to go, down four, but the new rules mean no game is over until the final whistle. We had our chances to win, they had theirs, and our lads showed great character to come back. Happy with the point, now we’ll dust ourselves down and focus on the Haven.’

In a low-scoring contest, Newcestown opened the scoring with a Ciarán O’Donovan point but Mary’s grabbed the initiative when Killian McGillicuddy set up Jack Eady for a tap-in goal. A two-pointer from Rory O’Connor opened up a four-point gap.

Newcestown grabbed control in the second quarter against the breeze. Four points, swamping a single score from Olan Corcoran, had them within one of the opposition, Conor O’Neill, Eddie Kenneally, Hugh Flanagan and goalkeeper, Eoin McSweeney (free) all raising white flags. It was 1-3 to 0-5 to St Mary’s at the break.

Newcestown kept the momentum into the second half and when Eddie Kenneally followed his point by rolling home a penalty for a foul on himself, they were three to the good. It was four when Joe Kenneally pointed but then the well dried up as Mary’s fought back.

Points from Corcoran (two), Darren O’Donovan and impressive sub Niall Kelleher tied the scores heading into the last quarter, 1-7 each.

They had goal chances that weren’t converted, which came back to haunt them as Newcestown grabbed the initiative again with points from Kenneally (free) and Conor O’Neill.

Staring defeat in the face, St Mary’s fought back, Corcoran kicking two points to level and sub Brian McCarthy shoving them back in front deep into injury time.

There was time for one more play as Newcestown turned over possession and Podge Collins became the saviour with the last kick of the game, an equalising point.

‘We’re delighted to get the point because we’re in a tough group and that point could mean a lot in the end,’ said Newcestown manager Séamus O’Donovan.

Scorers

Newcestown: Eddie Kenneally 1-3 (1 pen, 1f); Conor O’Neill 0-2; Hugh Flanagan, Podge Collins, Ciarán O’Donovan, Joe Kenneally, Eoin McSweeney (1f) 0-1 each.

St Mary’s: Olan Corcoran 0-5; Jack Eady 1-0; Rory O’Connor 0-2 (2pt); Darren O’Donovan, Niall Kelleher, Brian McCarthy 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Eoin McSweeney; Niall Murray, Oisín Callan, Ronan McSweeney; James Burrows, Joe Kenneally, Cathal Wilson; Padraig Collins, Flor Kenneally; Dan Flanagan, Conor O’Neill, Hugh Flanagan; Sam Long, Eddie Kenneally, Ciarán O’Donovan.

Subs: Colm O’Sullivan for D Flanagan (37), Eoin Kelly for S Long ((40), Cian Twomey for C Wilson (45), Gavin Kelleher for R McSweeney (48), Patrick Twomey for F Kenneally (60), Flor Kenneally for P Twomey (63).

St Mary’s: Peter Daly; William Hennigan, Ryan Scannell, Finghin O’Driscoll; Jack Hurley, David Curtin, Mark O’Driscoll; Rory O’Connor, Cillian McGillicuddy; Eoin Cullinane, Darren O’Donovan, Eoin Keohane; Olan Corcoran, Jack Eady, Michael O’Driscoll.

Subs: Niall Kelleher for E Keohane (38), Paul McMenamin for J Hurley (57), Brian McCarthy for J Eady (57).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).