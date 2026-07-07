Rosscarbery school joins pilot programme

MOUNT St Michael in Rosscarbery will join two other West Cork schools already participating in the expanded Apply to School online admissions system for post-primary schools.

Sacred Heart Secondary School and Clonakilty Community College, both in Clonakilty, took part in the successful pilot programme last year.

The Apply to School platform (applytoschool.ie) was first introduced in 2025 across 15 schools in Athenry, Celbridge, Greystones, Clonakilty and Tullamore.

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It provides a simpler and more streamlined way to apply for first-year places through a single online application form.

In total, 22 post-primary schools will take part in the next phase of the Apply to School system.

The enhanced online process is expected to directly benefit 2,600 families applying for first-year places in October 2026.

The expansion comes after a comprehensive review of the pilot programme with positive feedback from both parents and schools - a strong customer effort score of 80%.

The pilot was designed to simplify and modernise the admissions process.

Drawing on feedback from participating schools, a number of enhancements have been incorporated to further improve the experience for both parents and school staff.