Safe Routes to School scheme closed to new applicants despite soaring demand

THE Safe Routes to School scheme has become a victim of its own success: every school wants one, but the system is currently closed to new applicants.

Over the last five years, councillors in each of Cork’s eight municipal districts have called for greater investment to allow more projects to be carried out.

Cllr Eamonn Horgan (SD) raised the issue as a notice of motion at a full meeting of Cork County Council, requesting that a letter be sent to the Minister for Transport asking that a new enhanced Safe Routes to School scheme be opened to schools.

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The scheme was launched in 2021 to encourage students at both primary and post-primary schools to walk and cycle to school, but it is now over-subscribed and people must wait to even apply.

Cllr Horgan said increased funding would allow more schools to gain the same benefits such as reduced congestion, less stress, and safer access.

He said urban schools feel the pressure of development all around them and children concealed by parked cars and buses are at risk.

He said the speed limit in the vicinity of rural schools needs to be addressed because ‘school environments are becoming increasing dangerous.’

Cllr Horgan also revealed some interesting statistics about SUVs claiming that pedestrians are more likely to die if struck by an SUV, while 82% of children are more likely to be killed if hit by an SUV.

‘The decision to pause the scheme because it is over-subscribed should be reconsidered,’ he said.

‘We should be spending more to keep our children safe.’