Bandon school lodges plans to build two new SEN classrooms

Hamilton High School in Bandon is seeking planning permission to build a new special educational needs (SEN) classroom block within the grounds of its historic campus.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

The application to Cork County Council proposes a new single-storey, 238sqm school building containing two SEN classrooms, a 100sqm soft play area, the relocation of an existing play area and all associated site works.

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The development is proposed within the grounds of Hamilton High School on Allen Square, which contains two protected structures, including the main school building and the historic ball alley.

Planning documents state the new SEN unit is needed to meet increasing demand for specialist education space at the school.

The building is to be located on the existing basketball court at the rear of the campus, which planners say was identified as the only viable location following an assessment of alternative sites, largely because of accessibility requirements.

The proposal also includes relocating the existing play area to the north-east corner of the site.

A conservation report submitted with the application notes that Hamilton High occupies one of Bandon’s most historically significant buildings.

The school is housed in a terrace of four Georgian houses built in 1811 by the Duke of Devonshire as part of an ambitious plan for a grand town square that was never completed.

The buildings later became home to Bandon Grammar School before Hamilton High moved there after the grammar school relocated in 1959.

The report describes Hamilton High as one of Ireland’s few privately owned secondary schools, noting that most boys’ secondary schools were founded by religious orders.

Because the development is within the curtilage of protected structures and inside the Barrett’s Hill Architectural Conservation Area, a heritage impact assessment accompanied the application.

The assessment concludes the new building will have minimal impact on the historic campus as it will be a freestanding structure, largely concealed from public view behind the existing school buildings.

Computer-generated images submitted with the application indicate the classroom block will not be visible from Allen Square.

Submissions or observations on the proposal can be made to Cork County Council until July 20th.