IT upgrade allows for screening of evidence

EVIDENCE at Clonakilty District Court can now be shown directly on courtroom screens following an IT upgrade.

The new addition to the courthouse on the corner of Lambe Street Lower and Casement Street means the prosecution and defence in any court hearing can now mirror their laptop screen directly to the court screens.

This can now be done from the bench in front of the registrar’s bench. Clonakilty District Court Office made prosecutors and solicitors aware of the new video inputs in a recent email. Court office staff asked anyone wanting to use the new system to bring their own laptop and an HDMI or USB-C cable. The office added the PC previously available for evidence to be shown from USB sticks had now been removed. Another IT service used regularly in Clonakilty to support the administration of justice is video link, which allows the court to communicate directly with defendants who are serving time in prison at the time of the court sitting.

In 2015, Clonakilty’s courthouse benefitted from a €250,000 refurbishment, which included the refurbishment of the main courtroom, the upgrading of the consultation rooms, the provision of a new family law court, a new judge’s room, as well as an upgrade of the toilets and the provision of an office and storage area.

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Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.