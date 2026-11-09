Council considers slashing relief rate for vacant Bandon premises

BANDON is being considered for a pilot scheme that would see the rate relief for owners of vacant commercial properties cut in half.

The proposal was presented by Municipal District manager Padraig Barrett at a meeting of Bandon/Kinsale councillors. He suggested the scheme be implemented in the commercial town centre with the aim of facilitating regeneration.

It was revealed that Bandon has 13 properties on the Derelict Sites Register with another 18 properties being considered, marking one of the highest commercial vacancy rates in the county.

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Mr Barrett explained the current 100% abatement of commercial property rates on vacant buildings would be halved but once a property is activated the rates would drop to 25% in the first year to encourage owners to bring the property back in to full-time use.

In the second year the rates would rise to 50% before rising again to 75% in the third year, outlined Mr Barrett.

He said the scheme had been trialled in three towns across the county and Cork County Council is now looking to establish one pilot town in each municipal district.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) said she was fully supportive of the proposal. She said vacant properties were “stagnating” the community and added that she would support a “use-it-or-lose-it policy”.

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire), who owns a commercial property in Bandon that is on the market, said: “Part of me is saying yes and part of me is saying no.”

He said he would be “all for it” if owners were given a three to five year window in situations where they are actively trying to progress with the property, be that renovate or sell.

Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) said he would be against penalising someone who is trying to sell a property.

He added that exceptional circumstances, such as an owner suddenly passing away, must be accounted for in the scheme.

The councillors, along with their colleagues in the other municipal districts, will make a decision on the scheme at a meeting of full council.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.