Probation Act for pensioner who admitted selling cannabis

A DISTRICT court judge dismissed a drugs charge under the Probation Act in the case of a Skibbereen pensioner prosecuted for selling cannabis.

Eilish Hayes, of Newbridge Park, Skibbereen, appeared in court charged with possession of cannabis and the more serious charge of possession of cannabis for sale and supply.

On January 9th at 7.30pm, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit searched Ms Hayes’ home and found cannabis valued at €50.

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Her mobile phone showed evidence of dealing, Skibbereen District Court heard.

The court was told that she admitted selling cannabis, fully cooperated with gardaí, and has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Flor Murphy said his client, a mother of three, had lived in England and returned to Skibbereen after her divorce.

He added that Mrs Hayes, who works in a betting shop in Clonakilty, was a cancer survivor and suffered from mental health issues.

‘There were no scales, bags or lists found in the house. She has three or four friends that she would sell to,’ said Mr Murphy.

The court heard that Mrs Hayes was in receipt of a disability pension.

Judge Joanne Carroll said the defendant was a very mature woman who had no previous convictions.

The court heard that Mrs Hayes was still using cannabis to help with pain and anxiety.

Judge Carroll applied the Probation Act, requested a probation report and ordered two random drug tests before the next court date on September 22nd.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.