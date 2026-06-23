Subscriber Exclusives

Probation Act for pensioner who admitted selling cannabis

June 23rd, 2026 7:40 AM

By Southern Star Team

Probation Act for pensioner who admitted selling cannabis Image

Share this article

A DISTRICT court judge dismissed a drugs charge under the Probation Act in the case of a Skibbereen pensioner prosecuted for selling cannabis.

Eilish Hayes, of Newbridge Park, Skibbereen, appeared in court charged with possession of cannabis and the more serious charge of possession of cannabis for sale and supply.

On January 9th at 7.30pm, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit searched Ms Hayes’ home and found cannabis valued at €50.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her mobile phone showed evidence of dealing, Skibbereen District Court heard.

The court was told that she admitted selling cannabis, fully cooperated with gardaí, and has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Flor Murphy said his client, a mother of three, had lived in England and returned to Skibbereen after her divorce.

He added that Mrs Hayes, who works in a betting shop in Clonakilty, was a cancer survivor and suffered from mental health issues.

‘There were no scales, bags or lists found in the house. She has three or four friends that she would sell to,’ said Mr Murphy.

The court heard that Mrs Hayes was in receipt of a disability pension.

Judge Joanne Carroll said the defendant was a very mature woman who had no previous convictions.

The court heard that Mrs Hayes was still using cannabis to help with pain and anxiety.

Judge Carroll applied the Probation Act, requested a probation report and ordered two random drug tests before the next court date on September 22nd.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended