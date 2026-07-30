HURLING PREVIEWS: Newcestown target a fast start, Bandon chase another long run

MATTHEW HURLEY previews the opening weekend of the Cork county hurling championships

Bride Rovers v Newcestown,

PSHC Group 3, Saturday (Ballincollig, 7pm)

This is Newcestown's third successive season competing at Cork hurling's top tier and the opener really is a must-win if they want to make it out of the group stage. The Carbery club lost all three round-robin matches in 2024, despite putting in brave performances, but there was progression in 2025. Losing to Charleville was disappointing but their remaining two results showed that they are capable of dining at the top table – a draw with eventual county finalists Midleton was followed by a victory over Newtownshandrum that confirmed their safety. Group 3 this season is a difficult group that includes Midleton and St Finbarr’s. Daniel Twomey’s team face senior A champions Bride Rovers first and need a result to build momentum.

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Blarney v Castlelyons,

SAHC Group 1, Saturday (Riverstown, 2pm)

Muskerry club Blarney are a team that have serious potential. With inter-county stars Mark Coleman, Shane Barrett and Padraig Power, they should arguably be a premier senior team but have failed to get over the line once it came to the business end. They face a Castlelyons side that knocked them out of the championship last year when a David Morrisson hat-trick broke Blarney hearts in a semi-final (4-12 to 0-19). Niall O’Leary is the Imokilly outfit’s star man. Both clubs have the quality to progress out of a group containing Watergrasshill and Ballyhea, and both will be desperate to get up and running with an early win.

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Ballinhassig v Courcey Rovers,

SAHC Group 3, Saturday (Kilbrittain, 7pm)

Who doesn’t love a local derby? These two south-east clubs are just over a 30-minute drive away from each other, but both are on different trajectories right now. Ballinhassig earned promotion from premier intermediate last year by beating Ballincollig 2-22 to 1-19 in the decider. With Darragh O'Sullivan, Patrick Collins and Ger Collins, Ballinhassig have quality in abundance. For Courceys, they reached the senior A final in 2022, edged out by Fr O’Neill’s. But since then, they have failed to get out of the group three seasons in a row. They beat Bishopstown in the relegation play-off last year and the Ballinspittle club will not want to end up there again.

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Carrigtwohill v Inniscarra,

SAHC Group 3, Saturday (Blarney, 7pm)

In the same group as Ballinhassig and Courceys, these are the top two seeded teams, having achieved knockout hurling last year. Muskerry club Inniscarra have competed at this grade since 2023 and have acquitted themselves well. They reached a quarter-final last year where they fell to eventual champions Bride Rovers. Sean O’Donoghue is a leader for Scarra, while Joe Enright and Padraig Holland are key scorers. Carrigtwohill played in Division 1 of the county league though and picked up draws against St Finbarr’s and Glen Rovers. Seán Walsh is their marksman and was overall top scorer in the league.

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Carrigaline v Valley Rovers,

PIHC Group 3, Saturday (Riverstick, 4.30pm)

Another Carrigdhoun derby that will get the hurling championship off to a cracking start. Both teams were knocked out at the quarter-finals last year, so both know how important an opening-round win would be for their ambitions to reach the business end of the championship. Brian Kelleher and Eanna Desmond are ones to watch for Carrigaline and, like many of the squad, are also good footballers. For Innishannon club Valleys, Colm Butler and Eoghan Crowley can be difference makers.

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Kilworth v Ballymartle,

PIHC Group 3, Sunday (Rathcormac, 2pm)

Ballymartle are the third Carrigdhoun outfit in Group 3 and will be desperate for victory with two tough derbies coming down the line. Ryan Deasy and Luke O’Callaghan will need to be on top form if they are to overcome a Kilworth team that reached the final of this competition just three years ago. Ballymartle haven’t progressed from the group stage since 2023 and will be looking to change that this year.

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Bishopstown v Ballincollig,

PIHC Group 1, Sunday (Ballyanley, 5.15pm)

Last year’s finalists (Ballincollig) face the team relegated from senior A (Bishopstown). Looking at those metrics, Ballincollig will go in as slight favourites. Brian Keating is their star man after playing some minutes for Ben O’Connor’s Cork senior team this year. Their final defeat to Ballinhassig will sting but Ballincollig will be desperate to have another crack at the big prize. With Bishopstown off the back of two successive relegations, they will want an opening-day victory.

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Éire Óg v Aghabullogue,

PIHC Group 1, Sunday (Cloughduv, 7pm)

A Mid Cork derby as last year’s intermediate A winners Aghabullogue hope to make an instant impression. With Matthew Bradley a key forward, Aghabullogue can really put it up to an Éire Óg side that finished bottom of their group last year. Colm O’Callaghan is their main player in football but is also quite a good hurler, while Eoin O’Shea is another player to watch.

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Aghada v Bandon,

IAHC Group 1, Friday (Church Road, 7.15pm)

Naturally enough, Bandon will have been hurting after losing last year’s county final, but considering it was Joe Burke’s first year in charge, it was a sign of progress being made. Experienced campaigners Michael Cahalane, Mark Sugrue and Darren Crowley are showing no signs of slowing down while young players are coming through too. Jack Cullinane was the Lilywhites’ top scorer from play last year while Kevin Hannon is another exciting prospect. Their opening game is against an Aghada team that reached the semi-finals in 2025.

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Kilbrittain v Russell Rovers,

IAHC Group 1, Saturday (Ballinhassig, 4.30pm)

How do you follow the greatest season in your club's history? Well, we are about to find out. All-Ireland junior club champions Kilbrittain have lost players to retirement and travelling, but the hope is that they can drive on again this season. There’s talent and experience in this squad, and confidence too after last season’s dream run. With Bandon and Aghabullogue to come, this opening game against Russell Rovers is a must-win if the Black and Amber are to make an impact in the fourth tier.

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Barryroe v St Finbarr’s,

PJHC Group 3, Saturday (Belgooly, 4.30pm)

Last season, Barryroe won a relegation play-off against Meelin to survive at premier junior, but the club is bounding into this campaign with huge momentum after a great county league. They won the Division 7 crown, as well as winning the football junior A league. Olan O’Donovan, Luke Murphy, Ryan O’Donovan, Adam McSweeney and James Moloney have been the outstanding performers for Kevin McCarthy’s troops. St Finbarr’s are a second string and their player availability will be down to who their seniors will use.

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Mayfield v Argideen Rangers,

PJHC Group 3, Sunday (Newcestown, 1.30pm)

Timoleague club Argideen Rangers have a local derby to look forward to against Barryroe but for now they will look to win their tough opener against Mayfield. Christy Crowley has a panel that are predominantly dual players and that has been a serious challenge in the county league where they competed in Division 6 in both hurling and football. Rangers reached the knockout stage last year and will hope to achieve a similar feat this season. John Michael O’Callaghan is still a key threat while Darragh Holland and Walsh twins Sean and Fergal add energy.