Red-hot Chris Óg Jones hits hat-trick for Uibh Laoire in premier intermediate win

Uibh Laoire 4-16

Glanmire 3-10

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

CHRIS Óg Jones hit a hat-trick as Uibh Laoire, last year’s finalists, made a winning start to their McCarthy Insurance Group Premier IFC campaign.

After a very even first half against Glanmire at sunny Kilmurry on Friday night, the Iveleary men led by two points at the break. They dominated on the resumption and enjoyed an eight-point lead at the three-quarter stage.

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Suddenly, a Glanmire rally turned the game on its head. The Imokilly men scored 2-2 in a three-minute scoring burst that levelled the scores, 3-10 each, in the 55th minute.

Uibh Laoire did not panic, dug deep and worked their way out of trouble with three points on the trot.

When Chris Óg Jones tapped in his third goal, control was restored once again. The Muskerry men added another three points in injury time for a comprehensive winning margin.

Last year's championship leading scorer Chris Óg Jones finished with 3-4. Two of his goals were created by his brother Ian, while he fashioned and finished the third himself in grand style.

Uibh Laoire led by 0-4 to 0-1 early on. A foul on Tiernan Hourihan resulted in a Glanmire penalty in the 17th minute – Harry Browne belted the spot kick to the net to level the game, 0-4 to 1-1.

Points were exchanged between Ian Jones and Daniel Molden, and Sam Pickering kicked a two-pointer to send Uibh Laoire clear. Harry Browne had a Glanmire point in reply. When wing back Shane O’Driscoll kicked a smashing two-pointer, Glanmire were in the lead.

The Glanmire men then messed up a kick-out, possession was turned over by Ian Jones who put his brother Chris Óg into clear space and the Cork forward finished to the net to put his side in the lead, 1-7 to 1-5, at the break.

On the resumption, Glanmire, now facing a freshening breeze, drew level with a two-pointer from corner back Conor Hackett.

Uibh Laoire went back in front in the 35th minute with a second goal, again set up by Ian Jones, Seán O’Riordan the finisher from a move initiated by Kevin Manning. Daragh Murray had a point in reply before Uibh Laoire struck for another 1-3, all but a point from Chris Óg. With a lead of 3-10 to 1-8, victory seemed assured.

Then came the drama. In the 52nd minute Jeremy Kingston forced the ball over the Uibh Laoire line in a goalmouth scramble. Brian Galvin fired home from close range a minute later. When Harry Cogan kicked a two-pointer, the sides were level at 3-10 each – an unbelievable turnaround in fortunes!

Chris Óg Jones pointed a free to steady Uibh Laoire’s nerves a little, before Jack Sweeney doubled the advantage and Cathal Vaughan punched over to open up a three-point gap.

Ian Jones set up a tap-in goal for Chris Óg, who added a point. Ian Jones finished the scoring with a superb two-pointer from out on the wing.

It was an impressive display of scoring power from the Uibh Laoire men, but the concession of three goals is a cause of concern before they face Bantry Blues at Ballingeary next on August 15th.

Scorers

Uibh Laoire: C Óg Jones 3-4 (1f); I Jones 0-5 (1 2pt); S O’Riordan 1-1; S Pickering 0-4 (1 2pt); J Sweeney 0-2.

Glanmire: H Browne 1-1 (1-0 pen); J Kingston, B Galvin 1-0 each; C Hackett (2pt), S O’Driscoll (2pt), H Cogan (2pt) 0-2 each; D Murray, T Hourihan, D Molden 0-1 each.

Uibh Laoire: Joe Creedon; Ciarán Galvin, Daniel O’Donovan, Daniel O’Riordan; Kevin Manning, Ciarán O’Riordan, Seán O’Riordan; Timmy Roberts, Seán O’Leary; Aaron O’Donovan, Cathal Vaughan, Sam Pickering; Jack Sweeney, Ian Jones, Chris Óg Jones.

Subs: Brian Cronin for A O’Donovan (inj, 10), Brian O’Riordan for K Manning (45).

Glanmire: Colm O’Neill; Conor Hackett, Bryan Murphy, Daren Kenneally; Daragh Murray, Cian O’Donovan, Shane O’Driscoll; Harry Cogan, Jeremy Kingston; Tiernan Hourihan, Daniel Molden, Conor Crowley; Brian Galvin, Harry Browne, Harry Jones.

Subs: Ronan McSweeney for Crowley (34), Billy O’Mahony for Jones (40).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).