Champs Ahán Gaels issue warning to all opponents in battle for Carbery U21B hurling title

Ahán Gaels 3-20

Clonakilty 1-12

TOM LYONS REPORTS

REIGNING champions Ahán Gaels issued a warning to all opponents that they won’t be easily parted from their title when they proved far too good for Clonakilty in the first round of the Clóna Milk Carbery U21B hurling championship in sun-soaked Ahiohill on Friday evening.

In last year’s final, Ahán had only a single point to spare over the Clon lads but this was much more emphatic.

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‘The game was very flat in the first half, maybe the heat had something to do with it,’ explained Ahán mentor Mike Dineen.

‘We spoke to them at half time and in the second half they really upped their work-rate. It’s all about work-rate and fair play to the lads, they didn’t let us down in that second half.

‘With Caolán (O’Donovan) in full forward, you can’t go far wrong and his free-taking was outstanding again.’

This comprehensive win by the Mathúnas/St Marys’ combination was spearheaded by junior star Caolán O’Donovan, who grabbed 1-10, with five points from unerring free-taking.

He got great assistance from corner forward Rory Fleming with 1-2, and strong centre forward Jack Eady, a live-wire with 1-5 from play. The platform for the attacking display came from dominant midfielder Mícheál O’Sullivan.

For Clon, midfielder Ben Coffey was the stand-out player, accounting for five of their points, while James Costello, Eamonn O’Donovan and Arjun Neji tried hard in an over-worked defence.

Ahán had three points on the board from Caolán O’Donovan (free) and Jack Eady (two) before Coffey pointed a Clon free. O’Donovan added Ahán points, with Patrick Murnane having Clon’s first point from play. It was 0-5 to 0-3 to Ahán at the first water break.

The second quarter saw an improving Clon side matching the opposition point for point. O’Donovan, Darragh Kelleher and Rory Fleming had scores for Ahán and Clon answered with points from Coffey (play and free) and sub Bill Bennett. It was 0-8 to 0-6 at half time.

Fleming had the opening score of the second half but when Clon had points from Isa Khan and Cillian White, only a point separated the sides and it looked like we were in for a repeat of last season’s final.

It was not to be as Ahán upped their work rate and Clon wilted. Five unanswered points from O’Donovan (three), Kelleher and Eady had them in front by six at the second water break, 0-14 to 0-8. When O’Donovan and Eady pointed immediately on the resumption, it was double scores, 0-16 to 0-8.

The end came for Clon in the 50th minute when Eady billowed the Clon net for his side’s first goal. The twin strike force, O’Donovan and Eady, added points in answer to points from Coffey and impressive sub Jack Wycherley.

When O’Donovan fielded a high ball in the 58th minute and flashed it to the net, Ahán were rampant. Eady lashed home Ahán’s third goal in injury time, but Clon never stopped battling and were rewarded with a late goal from Bill Bennett, followed by a Byerley point.

OUR STAR: Towering over everybody was Ahán Gaels full forward Caolán O’Donovan, who dominated the game in play and free-taking as he registered 1-10.

Scorers

Ahán Gaels: Caolán O’Donovan 1-10 (5f); Jack Eady 1-5; Rory Fleming 1-2; Darragh Kelleher 0-2; Mícheál O’Sullivan 0-1.

Clonakilty: Ben Coffey 0-5 (3f); Bill Bennett 1-1; Jack Byerley 0-3; Cillian White, Isa Khan, Patrick Murnane 0-1 each.

Ahán Gaels: Diarmuid O’Driscoll; Harry Forbes, Matthew Daly, Eoin Keohane; Jack Swanton-McCarthy, Eoghan Mangan, Eoin Cullinane; Mícheál O’Sullivan, James Fleming; Darragh Kelleher, Jack Eady, Alan Long; Rory Fleming, Caolán O’Donovan, Patrick Collins.

Subs: Michael Bradfield for P Collins (45), Tephen O’Driscoll for A Long (53), Harry Fleming for D Kelleher (56), James O’Sullivan for H Forbes (56), Tommy O’Brien for R Fleming (58).

Clonakilty: Eddie Morrissey; Eamonn O’Donovan, Seán Coffey, Arjun Neji; Gary Flynn, James Costello, Michael Francis Collins; Ben Coffey, Cillian White; Éanna Deasy, Patrick Murnane, David Harte; Shane O’Regan, Matt Murphy, Isa Khan.

Subs: Bill Bennett for S O’Regan (23), Jack Byerley for D Harte (35), Eoin Minihan for J Costello (41), Cal O’Mahony for É Deasy (45), Ciarán Coakley for C White (56).

Referee: Kevin Crowley (Ballinascarthy).