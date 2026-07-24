Laura Nicholson targets European qualification as she puts Irish 1500m title on the line

LAURA Nicholson isn’t feeling any extra pressure as she puts her national 1500m title on the line this weekend.

‘I guess I haven’t really thought about defending the title because I’ve never had one to defend before,’ the Ballinascarthy woman says.

Last year, Nicholson dominated the women’s 1500m at the national senior track and field championships to stride to her first Irish title at this level.

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It was a breakthrough moment for the Bandon AC athlete, whose best season yet culminated in her debut at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

But retaining her crown this weekend at Morton Stadium is a means to an end.

‘I’m going to try to qualify for the European Athletics Championships at nationals because I haven’t run the qualifying standard yet. I’m hoping for a fast race and it would be nice to run a PB,’ she says.

‘It’s one of the more competitive years to make the team for the women’s 1500m. There are three of us going for that third spot.’

So what needs to happen for Nicholson to book her ticket to the Europeans in Birmingham next month?

‘I’m in the quota, so I’m okay in that way, but I need to run 4:07.00. I’ve run 4:07.1, so I just need to go a small bit faster,’ she says.

‘Eimear (Maher) and Jodie (McCann) have both run 4:06, so I’m hoping to run 4:04 or 4:05.’

Nicholson knows she needs to improve her 1500m personal best of 4:07.17 set in April 2025, but she’s feeling good at the right time of the season.

She ran an 800m PB (2:01.70) at Cork City Sports earlier this month, followed two nights later by a strong showing in the 1500m (4:09.58) at the Morton Games.

A month-long altitude training camp at Font Romeu in France was just what Nicholson needed, as she admits to struggling with her form before that.

‘I was pretty disappointed with how I raced before we went to the altitude camp, but to come off it and run a PB and a season’s best, I was really happy with that,’ she explains.

‘The Morton Games was a more tactical race, so I was happy with how I shaped up against the girls we were racing because it was a really strong field.’

Nicholson heads into this weekend encouraged by her recent performances.

‘For a few months I was really focused on trying to run a faster time so I could get a contract and start making a little bit more money. But I feel like that was too much pressure and I was focusing on the wrong things when I was racing,’ she explains.

‘Over the last few weeks I’ve kind of let that go a bit and tried to remind myself why I’m running. I just really enjoy it. I really enjoy putting myself out there in races and seeing what I can do.

‘Just focusing on competing with whoever’s around me instead of thinking about the bigger picture has been helping me. I’m pretty at peace with whatever way things go. I’m going into it with no expectations, just trying my best in the race, if that makes sense.’

Nicholson spent the opening few months of the year in Australia, training in a group that included Sophie O’Sullivan and Brian Fay. She also raced in Japan, Perth and Tasmania. Initially, the heavier training load took its toll, but she’s feeling the benefits now.

‘I'm really grateful for the opportunity Sophie’s parents, Sonia and Nick, gave me. They really treated me like family and let me stay with them,’ Nicholson said.

‘It gave me a new perspective. One of the girls we were training with has a World Indoor medal, but you wouldn’t even know it – she’s just a really laid-back, nice girl. It kind of takes the ego out of it. You realise everyone’s just a normal person and you can slot in with these people who are really world class.

‘It was a really big learning experience and I think I’m fitter than I’ve ever been. I did pick up a few little injuries that were weighing on me, but I think I'm coming through them now. Hopefully I’ll go well at nationals.’

Back home in Ballinascarthy for a few weeks, Nicholson doesn’t have to travel far to train on Bandon AC’s new track that opened earlier this year. Her verdict?

‘I like it, yeah. It’s really good,’ she says.

‘It’s so handy to have a track here in West Cork. I’ve trained on it a few times since I’ve been home and it saves having to travel into Cork, so it’s a great facility.’