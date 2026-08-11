Engineer praised for Bandon makeover

EXECUTIVE engineer John Duggan, who oversaw the multi-million makeover of Bandon town centre, has been praised for his professionalism and ‘quiet determination’, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

At a meeting of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, its chair Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) led the tributes: ‘I want to thank you on behalf of all of us for the calm and positive manner in which you dealt with desperate issues,’ said Cllr Coleman.

‘The communication you had with the business owners was extraordinary and you were an ever-present feature on the streets of Bandon. The public, our members and the staff are indebted. Your quiet determination to work through the issues one by one has to be

commended.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said John had a ‘calm and positive manner’ in driving the transformation of Bandon town centre, which she said had been neglected for many decades with patch-up jobs.

‘It was a vision after the flooding and the main drainage to restore cosmetically the town centre,’ said Cllr Coughlan. who added: ‘Your name will go down in history.’

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) said John went above and beyond while Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) wished him well on the next chapter of his career.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) said John was a pleasure to deal with, while Municipal District manager Padraig Barrett said the most important thing is that they could trust him and that the quality of work will last for Bandon for years.