‘Key scores and goals at key times got us over the line,’ says Hamilton High School Bandon manager Paddy Lordan

Hamilton HS 2-13

Mount St Michael 1-9

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

AS derbies tend to be, it was cagey at times but two second-half goals were crucial as Hamilton High School, Bandon kicked off their Corn Uí Mhuirí campaign with a win.

Mount Saint Michael Rosscarbery, in their first year at this level, fought gallantly throughout, but Bandon’s goals proved decisive in this group-stage clash in Clonakilty on Tuesday.

Paddy Lordan’s team had two sightings of goals in the opening half, but Conor Murphy and Ronan Sheehy were both denied by impressive Michael’s goalkeeper Ciarán Campbell.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was 0-5 to 0-3 in the victor’s favour at the break but, eventually, Hammies’ eye for goal was rewarded with Sheehy and Paul Cremin striking the net in the second period.

‘The most important thing was the win and that we got the job done. We were down a couple of bodies and had quite a young team out,’ Lordan told The Southern Star.

‘We missed a couple of chances in the first half that we could have got even a point out of, not minding a goal. We were just saying at half-time that we need to be more clinical. We came out, had a good burst there and we got on top. Key scores and goals at key times, that’s what got us over the line.’

For Mike Keohane’s Mount Saint Michael’s team, they will take a lot of learnings from their Corn Uí Mhuirí opener into their next game against St Francis College Rochestown, who beat IS Killorglin in the other group game.

‘It’s the first time that our school has competed in this championship. It was always going to be a very tough game. We knew that coming in here,’ Keohane said.

‘At half-time, we were quite happy. In the second half, Hammies started off better than we did, got a goal and a point, which put six or seven points between us but our lads battled back nicely and gamely. We started winning a few battles and got our scores.’

Between both sides in the first half, 19 misses were recorded but highly understandable given the wet and windy weather conditions. Mount Saint Michael led 0-2 to 0-1 inside ten minutes as Luke O’Neill converted two frees with Sheehy responding for Bandon.

Four points on the trot for Hammies saw them regain control as Liam Ryan (two), Conail Hurley and Aidan O’Driscoll all split the posts, with Oran O’Donovan pointing the Ross school’s first score from play on 29 minutes. There were two points in it at the break.

Hammies came flying out of the blocks in the second half and midfielder Olan Kelly played a huge role in the opening two scores. He pointed first after a marauding run before setting up Paul Cremin to slot to the net in the next play.

‘Paul (Deasy) and Olan put in a huge shift. Paul is only in fourth year, but a tremendous talent. Olan is in fifth year. The two lads are very talented. There’s a huge ceiling for both of them and it will be interesting to see what they can kick on to as well,’ manager Lordan added about his midfield duo.

Mount Saint Michael never gave in, and a Killian Fitzpatrick point was followed by a fortuitous goal scored by Joseph McCarthy after a ball dropped short.

Luke O’Neill’s two-point frees kept Ross alive towards the end but Bandon stood tall in big moments. Liam Ryan and Conor Murphy kept them ticking at 1-8 to 1-6 on 43 minutes before a 1-3 burst without reply finished the job.

Sheehy’s goal, after Conail Hurley’s attempt was parried, set them in motion while Ryan, O’Driscoll and Oran Coughlan made it 2-11 to 1-6 with ten minutes to go.

The Rosscarbery school had complaints that the ball crossed the goal-line after an Oran O’Donovan shot dropped short soon afterwards.

‘It looked very clear from where I was and from where a lot of players were as well. That was a very disappointing decision,’ Ross boss Keohane insisted.

‘Did it have a bearing at the end of the game? Hard to say. We would have been five points down at that stage, looking for an equalising goal. At the end of the day, Bandon did have a lot of possession in the second half. They were physically stronger than we were.’

Hammies were deserving winners, though, as O’Driscoll and Jack Allen added the clinching scores.

OUR STAR: Olan Kelly’s contribution to Hammies’ opening 1-1 in the second half makes him our pick.

Scorers

Hamilton HS: Liam Ryan 0-4 (1f, 1 45); Ronan Sheehy 1-1; Paul Cremin 1-0; Aidan O’Driscoll 0-3; Conail Hurley (f), Olan Kelly, Conor Murphy, Oran Coughlan, Jack Allen 0-1 each.

Mount Saint Michael: Luke O’Neill 0-6 (2f, 2 2ptf); Joseph McCarthy 1-0; Milo Kinsella, Oran O’Donovan, Killian Fitzpatrick 0-1 each.

Hamilton HS: Rory Curtin (Valley Rovers); Adam Browne (do), Cathal Murphy (do), Harry Forbes (Ahán Gaels); Aidan O’Driscoll (Bandon), Donncha O’Mahony (Newcestown), Conor Murphy (Ahán Gaels); Paul Deasy (Argideen Rangers), Olan Kelly (Newcestown); Oran Coughlan (Bandon), Donal McSweeney (Newcestown), Paul Cremin (Valley Rovers); Liam Ryan (Owen Gaels), Conail Hurley (Bandon), Ronan Sheehy (Kilbrittain).

Subs: Gearóid Donegan (Owen Gaels) for P Cremin (37); Rory Fleming (Ahan Gaels) for G Donegan (41, inj); Jack Allen (Newcestown) for R Sheehy (53); Niall Egan (Kilbrittain) for D McSweeney (59).

Mount Saint Michael: Ciarán Campbell (Carbery Rangers); Jack Coakley (Clann na nGael), Cormac Ó Donnabháin (Carbery Rangers), Felix Winkleman (St James); David O’Brien (do), Sean Murphy (Carbery Rangers), Michael McCarthy (do); Milo Kinsella (Kilmacabea), Luke O’Neill (Carbery Rangers); Kevin Duffy (do), Cathal O’Loughlin (St James), Oran O’Donovan (Kilmacabea); Joe O’Donovan (Kilmacabea), Joseph McCarthy (do), Killian Fitzpatrick (Carbery Rangers).

Subs: Steven McCarthy (Kilmacabea) for K Fitzpatrick (51); Iarla Crowley (Carbery Rangers) for K Duffy (60).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).