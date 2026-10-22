National Broadband Plan connection on the way for homes, businesses and farms near Macroom 

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, has announced that a fibre broadband connection is on the way for almost 4,000 premises near Macroom through the NBI network.

NBI’s connection of the area surrounding Macroom means that 3,966 premises in the area will soon be able to order a high-speed fibre broadband connection. This includes the townlands and rural surrounds of Macroom, Kilberrihert and Slievereagh.

Works have already been completed in much of the rural areas across the county including Grenagh and Ballingeary. 24,746 connections have been made to date in County Cork.

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NBI is encouraging all Cork residents to visit nbi.ie and check their Eircode to see if they’re ready to connect and find out more about placing an order.

NBI’s fibre rollout under the NBP is delivering broadband infrastructure to what is known as the State’s Intervention Area, which includes the most remote and rural parts of Ireland where commercial operators have no plans to deliver high-speed broadband. The Intervention Area currently includes 83,000 premises in Cork which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools across the county. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, County Cork will receive €314m of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

TJ Malone, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that almost 4,000 homes, farms and businesses in rural areas near Macroom can now place an order for a high-speed fibre connection. Those connected are experiencing the life-changing benefits of high-speed fibre broadband with minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second.

“With the national switch-off of the copper network approaching, NBI’s fibre network will ensure communities across Ireland are prepared for the future by supporting remote working, education, healthcare access, and local enterprise while providing the reliability needed for everyday living.

“As we enter the final phase of the National Broadband Plan rollout, we’re encouraging everyone in County Cork to check their Eircode on nbi.ie and order now to secure high-speed fibre broadband for their home or business.”

NBI has now passed over 537,000 homes, farms and businesses in rural Ireland with high-speed broadband infrastructure, of which over 195,000 are now connected. The average take-up rate of 36% is well ahead of projections and international comparisons and surpasses 60% in areas of the country where the network has been live the longest.