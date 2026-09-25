CAR OF THE WEEK: Leapmotor C10 EV is a car that can win you over

The medium-large D-segment crossover segment in Ireland is experiencing growth both in sales and in competitor models and brands.

BY BRIAN BYRNE

Incoming Chinese vehicles feature high in this, partly because where they come from, it is a dominant size of car, particularly in what they call ‘new energy’ vehicles.

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Pitched competitively against established European makers, and Tesla’s Model Y SUV, they’re attracting buyers.

BYD and MG, early arrivals, are well established here, numbers nine and 16 respectively in the 2026 brands performance to date. The Leapmotor brand is less than a year in Ireland, and is gathering speed.

I’ll be interested to see if, a year from now, it will have established a viable space in a crowded market.

The C10 I’m writing about this week is in that D segment, and, by a slim margin from the C-segment B10, is Leapmotor’s biggest seller in this market.

First visual impressions are, well, kind of meh. In that, the car doesn’t make an immediate impact. Style is understated, to say the least. But then you look closer and see that the lack of ‘wow’ detail actually makes for a very clean design that won’t date for a long time.

There are subtleties in the sheetmetal that take a little time to resonate.

Then the coherence of the whole shape slips quietly into place. So, if ‘bland’ was my first thought, ‘blend’ took its place. Inside the review car, ‘brash’ was the next thought, thanks to the almost orange colour of the vegan leather seats and trim, quite a lot of it on the dashboard.

There is a more sober option involving navy and ivory, which would be my preference.

Either way, all the bits are very well put together, and suggest that the finish will stand up to fairly severe hard use without being blemished. So, for the full-on family use to which this car is pitched, it should serve well.

The Leapmotor ethos of total lack of knobs and switches, and just a couple of physical gadgets on the steering wheel, is a pain.

It’s the small things that really get you, like having to find the place in the large central screen’s menus that affects the adjustment of the side mirrors using the steering wheel gizmos. Also, the virtual ‘buttons’ on the main screen are far too small to decipher and tap without significant distraction from the road ahead.

Then there’s the inability to link to Apple CarPlay, at launch promised with a software update but now not happening at all.

The onboard navigation just doesn’t hack it compared to a phone’s Google Maps, and being unable or unwilling to allow this could really stunt Leapmotor’s acceptance into Ireland and Europe. The car is unlocked and locked using an NFC card tap on the exterior mirror, and the same card has to be placed on the phone charge pad to allow driving.

That is technology rampant to the point of ridiculous.

After that grumble of complaints, it might seem strange that I got to like the C10 very much. I did. To drive, it was quiet, very comfortable, and handled even in tight places like a much smaller car. A couple of longish runs were untiring experiences.

The C10 is roomy front and back, and the fully reclining front seats could even make for an emergency bed if caught out on a long overnight without accommodation.

The 218hp electric motor can power the 2.3-tonne car to 100km/h in 7.5 seconds, and while the nominal range of 420km comes with the usual caveat, the car did prove to be surprisingly energy efficient, given its size. There’s also a hybrid option, using the range extender system where the power is always put to the wheels by electricity, the motor keeping the battery charged.

The car’s size is also a relevant matter when it comes to value for money, and the Leapmotor C10 gives a lot of solid car for the euros handed over in the pure electric version, where the maximum incentives kick in.

For those who don’t get as fussy as I do about dependence on screens, it is a car well worth taking for a trial spin.