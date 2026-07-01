Minimum standard of living up 3%

THE cost of achieving a Minimum Essential Standard of Living (MESL) has increased by an average of 3.8% over the past year and by 23.6% since 2020, a new report shows.

According to the latest MESL Report launched by the Vincentian MESL Research Centre at SVP households dependent on social welfare and other fixed incomes are struggling to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

The report also shows that home energy and food are the most significant cost factors, accounting for approximately one-third of the MESL expenditure basket.

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The MESL report found that home energy costs increased by 24.9% in the year to March 2026, and have more than doubled since 2020.

It also found that home heating oil has risen by 72.4% in the past year and is now almost twice the price (up 186%) it was in 2020.

Electricity (for cooking, lighting, etc) has increased 25.6% in the past year and 77.7% since 2020.

Food costs increased by 2.7% over the past year and are now around 20% higher than six years ago.

This ongoing rise places significant pressure on household budgets, particularly for lower-income families who spend a larger share of their income on food.

The report shows that social welfare payments are still not enough to meet basic living costs for most people.

Out of a set of 145 test cases considered, only about one in five households have an adequate income, while more than a third fall show a deeply inadequate income.

Although this is an improvement since 2023, when most households were struggling to meet basic needs, significant challenges remain, the report stated.