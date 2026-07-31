MID CORK JAFC: Declan Ambrose kicks winner for Aghinagh in repeat of 2025 Muskerry decider

BRENDAN KENNEALLY brings us up to date on the opening round of football action in Mid Cork

IN the Ross Oil Mid Cork Junior A Football Championship, all six round one games in the group stage have been played.

There are 12 teams in the championship, organised into three groups of four teams each, with two teams to qualify from each group.

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A quick look at Group 1 shows Aghinagh beat Donoughmore 2-10 to 2-9, while Kilmurry were too strong for Ballinora, 0-14 to 0-7. In Group 2, Ballincollig lost to Grenagh 3-11 to 1-9, and Clondrohid defeated Dripsey, 0-15 to 1-9.

Moving on to Group 3, Éire Óg got the better of Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, 2-14 to 0-6, while Kilmichael lost to Naomh Abán, 2-9 to 0-11.

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Aghinagh 2-10

Donoughmore 2-9

In a repeat of last year’s championship decider won by Donoughmore after a replay, Aghinagh reversed that result by taking the points in the opening Group 1 game at Coachford on Friday, a late point from Declan Ambrose deciding the contest.

Donoughmore got off to a great start and led by 1-2 to nil after six minutes, Gavin O’Sullivan their goal scorer.

Aghinagh struck back with a goal from Darragh O’Shea two minutes later and had drawn level at 1-2 each by the end of the first quarter. Donoughmore dominated from here to the break. A goal in the 29th minute from David McDonnell helped them to a 2-7 to 1-3 interval lead.

Amazingly, Donoughmore were not to score again until late in the second half by which time Aghinagh had added 1-6 to their tally, the goal coming from a Liam Twohig penalty on 41 minutes.

Points from Twohig, Luke O’Leary, a two-pointer from Con Buckley and TJ Buckley had them leading by 2-9 to 2-7 on 56 but Donoughmore at last found the target and points from two points brought them level. Declan Ambrose kicked a 59th minute point to give Aghinagh the victory.

Aghinagh: Conor Lucey; Dylan O’Riordan, Donagh O’Riordan, TJ Buckley; Declan Ambrose, Tom Buckley, Luke O’Leary; James Ambrose, Thomas Morgans; Darragh O’Shea, Con Buckley, Noah O’Leary; William Coakley, Luke Ring, Liam Twohig.

Subs: Seán Cummins (ht), Seán O’Riordan (41), Adam O’Leary (53), Aodh Twomey (55).

Donoughmore: Kevin O’Riordan; Frankie Honohan, Sean Brioderick, Finn O'Callaghan; DJ Foley, Rory Honohan, Tom Murphy; Sean O’Hanlon, Mark Lucey; David O’Connell, Kevin O’Connell, Donncadh Morrissey; Gavin O’Sullivan, Jack Murphy, David McDonnell.

Subs: Paddy Murphy (38), Jack Murphy (38), Declan Keating (51), Ben Honohan (60).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).

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Kilmurry 0-14

Ballinora 0-7

As the final scoreline suggests, Kilmurry were that bit better than Ballinora at Ovens on Monday evening, in the Group 1 clash of the second fifteens from each club.

Kilmurry led by 0-3 to 0-1 after the first quarter and by 0-7 to 0-3 at half time.

The Kilmurry control remained in the second half and when it was 0-12 to 0-4 in the 40th minute it was clear that Ballinora did not have the ability to penetrate the solid Kilmurry defence for the goal they needed to get back into contention.

Scorers

Kilmurry: Jessie Kelleher, Jonathan Buckley 0-3 each; Barry Griffin, Conor McDonnell, Oisín McDonnell 0-2 each; Stephen O’Donoghue, Greg Barrett 0-1 each.

Ballinora: Ciarán O’Donoghue 0-3; Ben Mayer, Alan O‘Shea 0-2 each.

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Grenagh 3-11

Ballincollig 1-9

Grenagh had a comprehensive Group 2 win over Ballincollig at Blarney.

Goals from Ted Twomey and Shane Morley had them leading by 2-1 to nil after nine minutes. With points flowing from Robert Coleman, Dara Kenny, Shane McCarthy and Dan Twomey, they led by 2-5 to 0-6 at the interval. Pete Kelly, Seán O’Neill, Shane Rue O’Sullivan and Dylan Browne were on target for Ballincollig.

Grenagh continued to control matters on the resumption and a third goal, this one from Ted Daly, gave them a three-goal lead, 3-7 to 0-7. They had a cushion to sustain a goal for Ballincollig in the 52nd minute which cut the gap to five points.

Points from Shane Morley and Robert Coleman saw Grenagh comfortable again when referee Niall Hayes of Blarney blew the final whistle.

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Clondrohid 0-15

Dripsey 1-9

Clondrohid had the benefit of the wind in the first half of this Group 2 tie at Rusheen but were slow off the mark. When Dripsey had a goal from Mark O’Sullivan after 17 minutes, they led by 1-3 to 0-2.

Clondrohid then got down to business and scored three more two-pointers before half time, two from the boot of Ciarán O’Leary to bring his tally to 0-6 and one from Fionán O’Leary. They led by 0-11 to 1-4 at the break. Jamie Hourihan had two points and Owen McCarthy another.

On the resumption, five points in a row for Dripsey saw them regain the lead, 1-9 to 0-11, but remarkably they failed to score in the last quarter. Clondrohid, with four points from Darren Dineen, three from frees, took the victory and gave themselves a good start to the campaign.

All nine points for Dripsey were scored by Eoghan Maher, five from frees, but the losers failed to get a two-pointer despite the benefit of the strong breeze in the second half.

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Naomh Abán 2-9

Kilmichael 0-11

Naomh Abán juniors, back in the A championship after their promotion, had a good Group 3 win over Kilmichael at Ballingeary.

Naomh Abán had two goals in the opening quarter, from a penalty on ten minutes and the second on 14. Kilmichael did not open their account until the 19th minute.

At half time the Gaeltacht side led by 2-3 to 0-3.

Kilmichael mounted a second-half comeback but Naomh Abán finished strongly with three unanswered points in the last three minutes to take the spoils.

Scorers

Naomh Abán: Adrian Ó Cathasaigh 1-2; Pierce Ó Liatháin 1-0; Dermot Ó Ceallaigh, Aaron Ó Laighin 0-2 each; Donnacha Ó Ceocháin, Niall Ó Ceallaigh, Brendan Ó Ceallacháin 0-1 each.

Kilmichael: D Twomey 0-4; T Browne 0-3; J Browne 0-2; C O’Connell, Shane Foley 0-1 each.

Naomh Abán: Eoghan Ó Luasa; Aodh Ó Catháin, Jack Ó Murchú, Lúc Ó Liatháin; Brian O Riordáin, Tadhg Ó Ceallaigh, Jack MacCarthaigh; MacDara Ó Conaola, Colm Ó Murchú; Donnacha Ó Ceocháin, Pierce Ó Liatháin, Aaron Ó Laighin; Adrian Ó Cathasaigh, Dermot Ó Ceallaigh, Donagh Ó Loingsigh.

Subs: Colm de hIde (37), Brendan Ó Ceallacháin (48), Niall Ó Ceallaigh (51), Darragh Ó Loingsigh (51).

Kilmichael: Shane Masters; Andrew Kelleher, Conor Cotter, Eoghan Murphy; Michael Downey, Kevin Murphy, Isaac Wood; Shane Foley, Finbarr Buckley; Cian McCarthy, Tom Browne, Jack Browne; Danny Twomey, Chris O’Connell, Brian Horgan.

Subs: Ronan Murphy, Brendan Cotter.