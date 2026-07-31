CARBERY JAFC ROUND-UP: JP Eady scores last-gasp Carbery Rangers winner

A LATE JP Eady goal saw Carbery Rangers snatch a 2-12 to 1-14 victory in their Bandon Co-Op Carbery junior A football championship Roinn 2 opener against Kilmeen at Ballinacarriga on Monday night.

The Ross club’s second string were 1-14 to 1-10 down heading into added time but a two-pointer from John O’Brien and a 63rd-minute goal from Eady earned the win.

Kilmeen raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 advantage after 11 minutes but a Sam Linehan goal got Ross back on level terms. The sides couldn’t be separated at the break, 1-5 to 0-8.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Blues hit the back of the net on 54 minutes to lead 1-12 to 1-7 but Ross never gave up and ultimately snatched the win.

O’Brien scored 0-3 overall while other contributions from the victors were from Colm Hayes, Paudie Tobin, Brian Shanahan (0-2 each), Jerry McCarthy, Eric Hicks and Ronan Hayes (0-1 each).

In the other Roinn 2 clash, Luke Griffin led Kilbrittain to a narrow victory over Randal Óg, 0-18 to 1-14 at Timoleague. Griffin accounted for 0-9 from play of the Black and Amber’s scores, including three two-pointers. Others to split the posts were Conor Hogan (0-5, 3f), Ronan Crowley (0-2), Adam Griffin and Mark O’Shea (0-1 each).

The next round of fixtures sees Kilbrittain face Kilmeen on Sunday, August 16th in Ballinascarthy while Carbery Rangers take on Randal Óg on the same day in Drimoleague.

In Roinn 3, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas got off to an ideal start with victory over St Oliver Plunkett’s, 0-11 to 0-8 at Enniskeane. Jamie Lucey was the main man for the Castlekenneigh club, recording 0-4 from play. Other scorers for the winners included Jack O’Callaghan (0-3f), Kevin O’Donovan (0-2), Seán Crowley and Matt Draper (0-1 each).

Mathúnas face St James on Saturday, August 15th in Clonakilty while Plunkett’s take on Tadhg MacCarthaigh in Dunmanway on the same day.

Moving to Roinn 4 and Goleen continued their underdog momentum with a comfortable 1-14 to 0-11 win over Ballinascarthy in Church Cross.

Michael O’Reilly top scored for the Mizen club with 0-7 (6f) while Carbery midfielder Matthew Sheehan got the vital goal. Tadgh Cullinane (0-4), Padraig Reidy (0-2) and Paudie O’Regan (0-1) also found the target.

Goleen take on St Colum’s on Sunday, August 16th in Bantry while Bal are under pressure for a result when they play Barryroe on Friday, August 14th in Rossmore.

***

The clash between the only two first teams in the Bandon Co-Op Carbery junior B football championship ended in a victory for Clann na nGael over Muintir Bháire, 1-12 to 1-7 in Ballydehob.

County confined junior B champions Clann na nGael led 1-5 to 1-3 at the break and stretched their lead in the second period to make the result safe. Calvin Cronin top scored for Muintir Bhaire with 0-4.

Bantry Blues are off the mark after a 1-10 to 1-7 success over Dohenys in Kealkill. Blues led 0-8 to 1-1 at half-time and, despite scoring just 1-2 in the second half, held firm.

Clonakilty earned a routine win over Bandon in Ballinascrathy, 3-17 to 2-9.

There were two junior B clashes in Aughaville. O’Donovan Rossa saw off Ilen Rovers 2-8 to 1-9 while Gabriel Rangers eased to a 5-12 to 0-12 win over St James.