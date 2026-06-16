Man convicted after 'unacceptable' x-rate rant at female gardaí in Kinsale

A CORK city man has been directed to donate €1,000 to the Garda Benevolent Trust Fund following his ‘unacceptable’ abuse to female gardaí as they attempted to arrest him for public order offences including attempting to headbutt door staff of a Kinsale bar.

Sean O’Donovan (34) of 6 Hunters Green, Mahon, Cork city pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to being drunk in public and using or engaging in insulting, threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Insp Kay O’Donoghue told Judge Andrew Cody that the accused was causing a disturbance in Kitty O’Sé’s Bar in Kinsale on May 9th last and was removed from the premises by the bouncers.

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‘Gda Peter Moran arrived on the scene at 9.25pm and observed the accused behaving aggressively towards the door staff of the bar. He was trying to headbutt the door staff and had a small amount of blood on his nose and mouth,’ said Insp O’Donoghue.

‘When the gardaí attempted to arrest him for public order offences he became verbally abusive towards them calling one female garda ‘a f***ing bitch’ and another a ‘fat c***’ and a ‘whore.’

Mr O’Donovan threatened to spit at Gda Moran and said he was going to ‘do’ him. Gardaí eventually handcuffed him but he continued to be aggressive and abusive to them while they waited for a van to transport him to the garda station.

The court heard that he has three previous convictions including one for being drunk in a public place.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said the relationship his client had with the mother of his child had broken down and he went off to Kinsale on his own and ‘drank to excess.’

‘He was effectively drowning his sorrows. It was only when he saw the details of the incident that he recalled what happened. He recognises that drink has caused him to get into trouble and has decided that he has to give it up,’ said Mr Taaffe.

He said Mr O’Donovan works as a scaffolding labourer and has to get a bus to work and also wanted to apologise for his behaviour to both the bar door staff and the gardaí.

Judge Cody said the accused’s behaviour to female gardaí ‘was totally unacceptable’ while Mr O’Donovan said he would like to write a letter of apology to the gardaí.

Judge Cody directed him to donate €1,000 to the Garda Benevolent Trust Fund and convicted and fined him €250 on the more serious public order offence. He took into consideration the drunk in public charge subject to the donation being paid by the next court appearance,

He remanded him on continuing bail to appear in court on July 20th. ‘You need to be very careful,’ remarked Judge Cody.