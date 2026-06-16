'Straighten yourself up' judge tells mum-of-two on theft charges

A JUDGE told a mum-of-two who admitted theft offences that she was giving her a chance to straighten herself up with a suspended prison sentence.

Judge Joanne Carroll was dealing with the case of Sandra Robinson (32) of Richmond Court, Bandon at Bandon District Court.

Ms Robinson pleaded guilty to three theft offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facts were outlined at a previous court sitting in relation to the theft of a speaker from the 3 Store in Bandon on November 13th last also involving a co-accused.

Ms Robinson was identified by CCTV and handed back the speaker.

Insp Kay O’Donoghue said Ms Robinson was also pleading guilty to the theft of groceries and cosmetics valued at €56.98 from a shop on January 15th last.

‘She was identified from CCTV footage and no property was recovered and she was on bail at the time of this offence,’ said Insp O’Donoghue.

The third theft offence occurred on November 27th last at Centra, Riverstick where she stole €27.49 worth of groceries. She was also identified through CCTV footage and none of the properties were recovered.

The court heard that she has 26 previous convictions including 12 for thefts while the others are for assault, public order and road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client had ‘fallen back into addiction with heroin and prescription tablets’ and is currently on a methadone programme.

Judge Carroll sentenced her to six months in prison but suspended it for two years on her own bond of €500.

The judge also directed her to complete a residential addiction treatment course and to obey the recommendations of all drug counselling.

‘I’m giving her an opportunity to straighten herself up. It’s up to her to take that opportunity. If she doesn’t the matter will be re-entered and she will serve a prison sentence.’