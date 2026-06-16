Waste disposed from people living on boats an issue

COUNCIL officials are set to examine how people living on boats along coastal areas across the county are disposing of waste and if there are enough pump-out and waste disposal facilities available, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

Cllr Audrey Buckley (FF) called for a report outlining the measures currently in place to regulate and manage wastewater and sewage discharge from people living on boats (liveaboards) in Cork’s harbours and coastal areas at a recent council meeting.

She said it’s about protecting our waterways. ‘It is disappointing that in this day and age people can walk across a beach and encounter sewage and sum and pollution entering the water,’ she said.

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‘No one wants to see that and it impacts the environment, tourism and public health.’

She more people are living on boats on a long-term basis along the coastline due to the housing crisis.

She asked if the council is operating any of these pump out facilities along the coastline and if they charge a fee to users.

She said in other counties boat owners have to prove that they have proper waste arrangements and access to pump stations.

Council assistant chief executive Michael Lynch said they will consult with the relevant authorities and revert back to councillors.