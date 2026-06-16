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Heritage experience narrated by school children and locals launches in Dunmanway

June 16th, 2026 7:35 AM

By Sally Collins

Heritage experience narrated by school children and locals launches in Dunmanway Image
Roisin Owens, Charlotte Healy, Clara Farr, Aoife Bennett and Ellie McCarthy, 5th class pupils from St Marys Senior School Dunmanway showing a plaque with details about the Winnie the Pooh connection to the town at the launch of Stories on the Street. (Photo: John Allen)

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STORIES on the Street will see landmarks around Dunmanway transformed into an interactive heritage experience.

A dozen plaques with QR codes will lead visitors to an audio guide detailing the history of the area, narrated by local residents and school children.

The project’s official launch took place last Friday on Atkins’ Hall where councillors, council staff, residents, school children, teachers and parents squeezed in to get a glimpse of the displays and exhibitions that had been set out for the launch.

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A papier-mâché model of Togher Castle, a book detailing the life of Dunmanway-born painter Thomas Hovendon and a reconstruction of St Mary’s Convent lined the perimeter of the hall.

But the star of the show had to be the collection of circus memorabilia exhibited in the side room of Atkins’ Hall. The unique collection belonged to the late Jimmy Noonan, fondly remembered as Rainbow the Clown who performed with Duffy’s and others circus’ over the years.

His collection went to auction a year or two ago and was purchased by Binnie Atkins, who has now given the collection a very fitting home.

Richard Galvin, owner of the Circle K Service Station in Dunmanway holds a plaque with details about Duffy’s Circus which used to be based on the site of the service station. (Photo: John Allen)

Nicola Radley, Director of Service for Community, Tourism, and Rural Development at Cork County Council, outlined the impact of Stories on the Street for intergenerational communication.

‘The involvement of the local school children alongside our more senior members of our community, the young and the young at heart, means that this isn't simply about preserving history; it's about passing it on. And it creates connections between generations. It ensures that our local stories remain alive for years to come.

‘We love that aspect of the project so much that we've put Stories on the Street forward for a National Age Friendly Award.’

Cllr Deirdre Kelly, who supported Stories on the Street from its inception, described the finished project as ‘truly remarkable.’

‘Projects like this remind us that our, our heritage is not just found in books or archives; it lives in our buildings, our streets, our communities, and most importantly, in the people who shaped Dunmanway over generations.’

Listen to the audio guides now on www.dunmanwayhistoricalassociation.ie/stories

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