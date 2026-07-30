Campervan takeover: driveways being used as toilets say locals

TRALISPEAN residents say they are dreading the bank holiday weekend due to the inevitable influx of camper vans and the ‘takeover’.

BY JACKIE KEOGH AND KIERAN O’MAHONY

A large and steady influx of campers, campervans and caravans has been witnessed at the beach on the outskirts of Skibbereen causing upset to locals.

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One resident said: ‘It’s not just the waste, human and otherwise, that people leave behind, it’s the takeover. There has always been a bit of transgression, but it got worse during COVID when people couldn’t go anywhere and lots of people got into wild camping.

‘Tralispean is a nice little beach for day-time visits. We have no objection to daily crowds, but byelaws prohibit overnights. Worse than littering is the fact that the campers are using local driveways as if they were toilets, and we have the photographs to prove it.

‘When people come and plonk great big camper vans sideways and pitch huge tents on the green, it means children can’t play there.

‘Something needs to be done, because this beautiful Special Area of Conservation is starting to look like a shanty town. Cork County Council and An Garda Síochana were contacted for comment.

Meanwhile the ongoing issue of caravans and campervans parking up for nights on end at Garrylucas Beach was raised by Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) at a meeting of the council’s Bandon Kinsale Municipal District.

He pointed out that there is an empty car park adjacent to the pitch and putt club which has the potential to be developed as a motor home park.

He said the constant presence of caravans and campervans parked up at Garrylucas has become ‘unsightly’ especially with gas cannisters outside.

‘They have cars parked up next to these gas cannisters. We need to have our priorities right here and the cannisters should be confiscated.’

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) said some of the caravans parked at the popular beach are wedged on blocks and have cars next to them.

‘They’re taking away car parking spaces from elderly people or families who may just want to visit the beach for a few hours. Everyone is entitled to enjoy the beach and just because you have a caravan parked up doesn’t mean you have rights to it,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) said she has received numerous calls about what is a ‘health and safety issue’ while Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) called for new byelaws to be enacted so these people can be moved along.

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) suggested that the council encourage nearby businesses to lay out sections of their lands for campervans.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said the executive needs the power of the bye-laws to enforce discipline on the roadway

Municipal District manager Padraig Barrett said the council is ‘acutely aware’ of the issue.