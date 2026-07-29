Local authority plans to install EV chargers at every depot

CORK County Council is seeking a contractor to install electric vehicle (EV) chargers at its depots and area yards, writes David Forsythe.

The €200,000 contract covers the supply, installation, testing and maintenance of the EV chargers over three years at an unspecified number of charging points.

The project fits into the council’s ambitious plans to cut its direct carbon emissions by 51% by 2030. Its vehicle fleet is one of three main sources of emissions under the local authority’s direct control, alongside electricity and heating.

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The council’s climate plan puts annual emissions from its fleet at 4,235 tonnes. The plan commits the council to replacing vehicles with electric models where suitable and affordable. It acknowledges that electric alternatives are not yet available for every type of vehicle used by the council, meaning much of the reduction in fleet emissions may come later in the decade.

Cork County Council is also working with Kerry County Council on a wider public charging strategy for the South-West. That plan will look at chargers in residential areas and at destinations such as shops, hotels and tourist attractions.

The latest tender is separate from that public network and relates specifically to chargers at council depots and yards. Companies have until 4pm on August 21st to submit bids, with questions accepted until August 14th.