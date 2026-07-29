LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: We need data to highlight nitrous oxide scourge

EDITOR – The Department of Justice has confirmed that nitrous oxide offences are not separately recorded on the Garda PULSE system, meaning An Garda Síochána cannot provide figures for seizures, charges or prosecutions relating to nitrous oxide misuse.

Nitrous oxide has important and legitimate uses in the medical and catering sectors and those uses should continue to be protected. At the same time, where misuse is occurring, we need to make sure that policymakers, health services and An Garda Síochána have the information they need to respond effectively.

Recording seizures, offences and trends relating to nitrous oxide misuse would give us a stronger evidence base for decision-making and allow resources to be directed where they are needed most.

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Better data collection would allow policymakers and public agencies to respond more effectively to emerging trends. This would ensure that An Garda Síochána, the HSE and policymakers have access to the information they need to understand what is happening on the ground and to respond appropriately.

We must also consider the environmental impact of discarded nitrous oxide canisters, with local authorities currently working to develop appropriate disposal arrangements for what is classified as hazardous waste.

Communities, local authorities and waste operators are already dealing with the consequences of discarded canisters. Better information and better data collection are essential if we are to get ahead of this issue rather than simply reacting to it.

I welcome the fact that new EU restrictions on the sale of nitrous oxide to the general public are expected to come into effect from February 2027, but said improved data collection should form part of Ireland’s response in advance of those changes.

Deputy Pádraig O’Sullivan

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central

Consider others and keep us safe on the roads

EDITOR – While the good weather is to be welcomed it has brought with it a certain cohort who seem to have little or no respect for either the environment or other road users.

I’ve had the pleasure of visiting several West Cork beaches over the past fortnight and I can honestly say I have been appalled at some of the behaviour I’ve witnessed.

From large groups of teenagers playing football close to families – where an inevitably stray ball either hits a child or knocks over a picnic – to loud music and mountains of rubbish being left behind, it really is a poor reflection on society.

But this pales in comparison to the dangerous driving manoeuvres I have encountered on the roads. In one trip alone I was overtaken on a blind bend near Baltimore, had a near miss with a car overtaking in the other direction near Clonakilty, and almost driven into the ditch by a speeding truck which was well over the white line near Tragumna.

I appreciate some of our roads are a tad narrow, but that is even more reason to try to stay on the right side of the white line. I read in your newspaper recently that a dangerous manoeuvre to overtake a tractor can incur a €160 fine. The RSA also noted that rural roads are the most notorious for fatalities and dangerous driving.

Please consider others and keep us all safe on our roads.

Sheila Camney

Skibbereen

Beware of influencers

EDITOR – As a community pharmacist I want to warn people against replacing prescription medicines with social media health trends.

From collagen powders and natural supplements to LED light masks and AI advice, misinformation is one of the biggest threats facing healthcare today. Pharmacists are increasingly seeing patients who are overwhelmed, confused and spending significant sums on health products that may have little evidence to support the claims being made online. These patients are bombarded every day with videos promising better sleep, balanced hormones, younger skin, improved concentration and miracle health transformations. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to separate genuine science from clever marketing.

Consumers are seeing products promoted by people wearing white coats or using professional qualifications, and naturally that builds trust. The important question isn’t whether someone is persuasive, it’s whether the claims they’re making are supported by high-quality scientific evidence.

Sheena Mitchell

Pharmacist

Bring in cap on offences defended via legal aid

EDITOR - The ongoing free legal aid dispute has prompted me to ask a few pertinent questions.

Solicitors were pictured at the walk out from Cork Courthouse, and from recent reports, some earned over €800,000 from the scheme in one year.

While accepting that the marginalised and vulnerable in society need legal assistance at some point and as a social justice measure perhaps it is appropriate, the issue I have is how long do the taxpayers have to support these social justice measures?

Personally, I think a cap on the number of offences defended under free legal aid might be welcome. I am aghast every week reading your newspaper to see serial offenders getting legal aid in perpetuity.

Clearly, the convictions do not seem to be a deterrent and the fees borne by us taxpayers are a runaway train. Maybe the government and society should say, okay you have a few issues, but we will help you up to five convictions and after that you are on your own.

Young people and families are ground down with the cost of living and travelling hours every day to and from work to look after their families.

It is hardly surprising that are not best pleased reading the pages of the Star every week.

Name and address with Editor